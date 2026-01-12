Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026.

R to L: Ankur Gupta Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Real Estate, Brookfield; Suryanarayana Doolla (IIT Bombay) and Eakta Menon (Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers) flag off IIT B Run 2026 at Downtown Powai, celebrating health and community impact



Headlining the event were 20 pink auto-rickshaws sponsored by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club to empower women through skill-based driving training. These vehicles both enable financial independence for the female operators and enhance safety and inclusion for women passengers.



Proceeds from the event – the 14th in the series, and the fifth year of collaboration with Brookfield Properties - were directed towards several charitable causes, ranging from life-saving heart surgeries and cancer care to girl child education, patient support, and community health and wellness programs.



The event was flagged off from Downtown Powai by: Ankur Gupta, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Real Estate, Brookfield; Eakta Menon, President, Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers; Danny Poljak, President and Co-Head of Real Estate, Brookfield Properties in Australia; and Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India.



In addition to the annual 4KM and 10KM races, Brookfield Properties also hosted two special category runs - the CEO Run for the senior leadership of Brookfield Properties stakeholders and strategic partners and the IIT-B Run, which saw over 1,000 current IIT B students, faculty, and alumni participate. The run was flagged off by Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT B.



The competitive categories drew strong performances across age groups. In the 10KM category:



WOMEN'S 10KM



First: Kashish Malhotra

Second: Ishita Malhi Third: Anupama Kamalam



MEN'S 10KM



First: Rochishnu Rawool

Second: Salman Shaikh Third: Takashi Doi.



Other key highlights included:



Participation of Geeta Chauhan, the captain of the Indian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team in the post-run carnival. The 100th 10KM run of Mr. Amarjeet Singh Chawla, an inspirational visually impaired runner, inspiring participants, and audiences alike through his extraordinary journey.



Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India said,“The Powai Run reflects our commitment to building vibrant, inclusive communities where we operate. Beyond our physical spaces, we focus on fostering meaningful engagement with residents, tenants, and local stakeholders through long-term partnerships and initiatives such as the Powai Run. It's a terrific event that has become a hallmark of the Powai community, which is a credit to our long-term partner, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers. These efforts enable us to drive sustained community development while enhancing accessibility and a shared sense of belonging.”



Eakta Menon, President, Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers added,“Powai Run isn't just a flagship fundraiser for us – it is the heartbeat of our year-round service. Every step taken by a participant powers a project that changes a life.”



Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers reaffirm their commitment to creating meaningful and lasting impact across Downtown Powai and beyond, with Brookfield Properties continuing to foster inclusive spaces that strengthen communities.



About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global manager of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate businesses, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and logistics. We manage more than 670 locations, 1,500+ buildings and over 275 million square feet of real estate in global markets on behalf of Brookfield, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development, and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is making the world a little bit better, together.

For more information, visitbrookfieldproperties m.



In India, Brookfield Properties manages approximately 55 million square feet of high-quality assets across 10 key gateway cities of which over 41 million square feet is already operational. Some of the marquee assets in its portfolio include Candor TechSpace in Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata; Worldmark in Delhi and Gurugram; Downtown Powai and Equinox in Mumbai; Ecoworld and Ecospace in Bengaluru; and COWRKS, a leading co-working and flexi office business across India.



About Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers

Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers (RCML) works across education, health, environment, and social welfare in Powai. Since 2012, the club has been actively involved in community projects such as health and awareness drives, support for education, environmental initiatives, and outreach programmes for underprivileged groups. The members contribute time, skills, and resources to deliver practical, on-ground impact to the local community primary motto is“Service above Self.”Engage Rotary, Change Lives.