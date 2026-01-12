TTM Technologies Announces Syracuse Campus As Winner Of Fifth Annual TTM Chair For Community Service Award With $20,000 Donation To United Way Of Central New York

The Syracuse Campus has maintained a long-standing partnership with the United Way of Central New York (“CNY”). In 2025, two Syracuse locations, including TTM's newly built 212,000 square foot state of the art ultra-high density PCB facility, unified as the Syracuse Campus to reinvigorate this partnership and expand support for their community. Throughout 2025, the Syracuse Campus organized donation drives and participated in hands-on service events through the United Way of CNY, including greeting cards for seniors in assisted living facilities, gravestone cleaning for veterans' graves, and volunteering at The Samaritan Center soup kitchen. "The United Way of Central New York activates the community to build resilience, improve health outcomes, expand youth opportunities, and enhance financial security, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive," said Meghann Sandak, Chief Development Officer, United Way of Central New York. "The Syracuse Campus' ongoing and consistent contributions have not only demonstrated TTM's dedication to our community but have helped advance our mission significantly."

The TTM Board of Directors and Executive Team established the TTM Chair for Community Service Award in honor of retired TTM Board Chairman Robert Klatell, who served in this role from 2005 to 2021. The award recognizes his community leadership and public service legacy, and provides a $20,000 donation to the winning site's charity of choice, enabling them to continue their vital work in the community.









TTM Syracuse employees, joined by Cathie Gridley, Executive Vice President and President A&D Sector, present a $20,000 check to United Way of Central New York after earning the TTM Chair for Community Service Award for their exceptional commitment to supporting the local community.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

About United Way of Central New York

United Way of Central New York, Inc., is an innovative and collaborative local nonprofit organization that drives solutions to the most pressing human service community needs of Central New York.

Through our advocacy and relevant leadership, we provide options for impactful giving and we fund programs and initiatives that help create a thriving community. We are guided by our values of compassion, empowerment, collaboration, leadership, and inclusion.