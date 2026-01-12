Yellow Network Unveils Hybrid Digital Asset Trading Platform

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Yellow Network has announced it will soon launch a hybrid digital asset trading platform with a proprietary mesh-network infrastructure, incorporating elements of both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Whilst prioritising the philosophy of self-custody and peer-to-peer trading, the platform also promises to provide the speed and capital efficiency associated with centralized exchanges.

The platform, accessible via yellow, is powered by a layer-three network that connects isolated chains, creating a single pool of unified liquidity. It also utilises high-speed state channel clearing to deliver near-instant execution of trades off-chain, with zero gas fees, eliminating the usual delays and friction traders face on-chain.

“This is a rare example of a product that can genuinely claim to be unlike anything else on the market,” said Alexis Sirkia, Chairman of Yellow Network.“The industry has long operated under a compromise where liquidity is siloed and security is traded for speed, which we have set out to end. Our vision with the Yellow trading interface is to activate the infrastructure necessary to support the next generation of high-frequency digital assets.”

Yellow is built on a non-custodial architecture that keeps user assets in their own on-chain wallets, removing reliance on third parties, and reducing counterparty risk. The platform integrates real-time risk management, and continuous transaction reconciliation, to create a transparent trading environment.

Capital efficiency is a core design principle, with fees structured for active, high-volume, and institutional trading. At the center of the Yellow ecosystem is the $YELLOW token, providing access to discounted services, staking opportunities, and governance participation.

About Yellow Network

Yellow Network is a Web3 ecosystem providing the core infrastructure and developer tools to power a new generation of high-performance decentralized finance applications. Its core technology is a Layer-3 protocol that enables real time, non-custodial, cross-chain trading to occur off-chain using state channels, with only the final settlement recorded on-chain. Built on top of this is the Yellow SDK, a comprehensive Software Development Kit that serves as an advanced toolkit for developers to build advanced, user-friendly, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Yellow Network aims to drive the mass adoption of Web3 whilst creating a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem that extends the foundational principles of Bitcoin and Ethereum to everyday life.

