Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd. To Make A Grand Appearance At METALEX 2025 In Thailand, Showcasing China's Cutting-Edge Forging Equipment Technology

Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Jiangdong Machinery"), a leading enterprise in China's metal forming equipment sector, will participate in the Thailand International Machine Tool Exhibition (METALEX 2025), held from November 19 to 22, 2025, at the BITEC Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand. The company will set up a professional booth at [Hall 101, BF29] to showcase its latest high-end hydraulic presses, automated production line solutions, and smart manufacturing technologies to the Southeast Asian and global markets.

Highlights of Jiangdong Machinery's participation include:

Live Demonstrations of Key Products: The focus will be on high-performance servo hydraulic presses. These products feature high precision, energy efficiency, and intelligent control, making them particularly suitable for industries with stringent stamping process requirements, such as automotive components and precision electrical appliances. Visitors are welcome to engage in on-site discussions Automation Solutions: The exhibition will feature automated stamping units integrating multiple hydraulic presses with robots and conveyor systems, demonstrating how the company helps clients achieve unmanned production, enhance efficiency, and ensure product consistency Team On-Site: A professional team comprising sales and R&D engineers will be present to engage in one-on-one discussions with visitors, offering customized equipment selection and solutions for specific production challenges.A representative of Jiangdong Machinery stated, "We highly value the Southeast Asian market, especially the vast opportunities brought by Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative. Our participation in METALEX 2025 is not only to showcase our products but also to strengthen ties with local partners and clients. Leveraging over seven decades of technical expertise and reliable product quality, we aim to contribute to the upgrading of Southeast Asia's manufacturing industry and achieve mutual development."

We warmly invite existing and potential clients, industry peers, and media representatives to visit Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd.'s booth (Booth No.: Hall 101, BF29) to explore industry trends and discuss business cooperation opportunities.

About Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd.:

Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd. is a backbone enterprise in China specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of metal forming equipment, with a history of over 70 years. Its product portfolio includes high-performance hydraulic presses, cold, warm, and hot precision forging equipment, powder metallurgy presses, and various customized automated production lines. These products are widely used in automotive, aerospace, home appliances, hardware, and other industries. The company consistently prioritizes technological innovation, with product quality and performance leading the domestic industry. Its products are exported to dozens of countries and regions worldwide.





