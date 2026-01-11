CBI Arrests Foreman Of Western Coalfields For Taking Rs 40,000 Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Jan 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Foreman Incharge of the Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for mutual transfer related to a Mining Sirdar and an Overman, an official said on Sunday.

Deepak Jaiswal, posted at Naigaon Open Cast Mine in Neeljai Sub Area, was arrested on verification of a complaint filed against him by a senior clerk at the mine, Kapil Laxman Nagrale.

The CBI registered the case on January 9 based on the complaint which alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, that is, Rs 25,000 for each, through the complainant, for facilitating the mutual transfer of two other employees of WCL.

Mining Sirdar Dinesh Gedam at the Gondegaon Open Cast Mine, from whom the bribe was demanded, is a relative of Nagrale, the central agency said.

The Overman from whom Jaiswal demanded bribe is Arvind Kudphe, from Gokul Open Cast Mind, Umred area.

The CBI said after Jaiswal made the bribe demand from Nagrale, on behalf of Gedam and Kudphe, negotiated with him and the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 40,000, that is, Rs 20,000 for each of the two employees.

Meanwhile, Nagrale filed a complaint with the CBI which laid a trap on Saturday and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, the central agency added.

Approving the filing of the FIR against Jaiswal, CBI Superintendent of Police (SP), Rishikesh Sonawane, said, "The allegations have been verified in presence of two independent witnesses on January 9. The verification proceedings have disclosed that Deepak Jaiswal has demanded bribe of Rs 50,000, that is, 25,000 for each, Dinesh Gedam and Arvind Kudphe, through Kapil Laxman Nagrale, for getting done the work of mutual transfer of Dinesh Gedam and Arvind Kudphe."

The CBI SP said, "However, on negotiation Deepak Jaiswal reduced the bribe amount to Rs 20,000 for each, a total of Rs 40,000, for the said work."

"These facts disclose commission of cognisable offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, (as amended in 2018) on the part of Deepak Jaiswal," Sonawane added, paving the way for registration of an FIR on Saturday.