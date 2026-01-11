403
Japan's PM Considers Holding Snap Election
(MENAFN) Japan's inaugural female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is weighing the possibility of calling snap elections two years ahead of schedule, capitalizing on elevated Cabinet approval numbers, a media outlet reported Sunday.
Takaichi "told a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) official that she is considering dissolving the House of Representatives (lower house) at the outset of the ordinary parliamentary session scheduled to begin on Jan. 23," a Tokyo-based news agency reported, citing sources.
The 64-year-old Japanese leader secured her position as the nation's 104th prime minister last October.
Her LDP, governing in partnership with the Japan Innovation Party, commands a narrow majority in the 465-seat lower chamber of the bicameral legislature. They hold minority status in the 225-seat upper chamber.
Should Takaichi trigger snap elections, official campaign activities for a general vote may commence on either Jan. 27 or Feb. 3, with balloting scheduled for Feb. 8 or Feb. 15, respectively, the report indicated.
Given that the current lower chamber of the Japanese parliament, locally termed Diet, was elected in October 2024, general elections were initially mandated no later than October 2028.
Japan's Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry has "instructed the election board in each prefecture to prepare for possible general elections," according to the news agency.
A Survey revealed that approximately 703 individuals were "currently preparing to run in the next election."
Among the 465 seats, 289 are distributed to single-seat constituencies, while 176 are designated under the proportional representation system.
