QMC, Qatar Press Centre Conclude Political Negotiation Training Course

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Center has concluded the training course titled“Approaches and Techniques of Political Negotiation,” which was held from January 6 to 8 in cooperation with the Media Development Department of Qatar Media Corporation.

The course was delivered by Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, former Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor of Islamic Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and a specialist in international relations, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution.

The programme was held at the Centre's main training hall as part of a series of specialized training initiatives aimed at enhancing professional skills and strengthening the cognitive and practical capacities of professionals working in media and administrative sectors.

The course sought to equip national cadres with political analysis tools and a systematic understanding of negotiation processes, in line with the growing complexity of today's political landscape and the expanding role of the media as a key partner in knowledge dissemination, interpretation of events, and shaping public awareness.

The program witnessed the participation of a distinguished group of media and administrative professionals, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Qatar News Agency (QNA). This diverse participation enriched discussions, encouraged the exchange of expertise, and added an interactive dimension to the training, reflecting the Qatar Press Center's commitment to providing a stimulating learning environment based on dialogue, critical thinking, and practical application.

During the course, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail shared insights drawn from his extensive experience in both academia and diplomatic practice, presenting an integrated model for understanding political negotiation from both theoretical and practical perspectives.

He emphasized that negotiation is a structured discipline based on analysis and planning rather than improvisation, stressing that successful negotiation relies on accurately assessing power balances, understanding overlapping interests, and analyzing political, social, and economic contexts, alongside effective management of time, language, and positions.

The course covered several key themes that formed the framework of the training content. The first module introduced the concept of negotiation, its various connotations, and how it differs from dialogue, bargaining, and debate, highlighting negotiation as an organized process aimed at achieving the greatest possible level of mutually acceptable interests.

At the conclusion of the course, Sadiq Mohammed Al-Amari, Director General of the Qatar Press Center, expressed his satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation with Qatar Media Corporation and the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Qatar News Agency.

He affirmed that this partnership represents an effective model of institutional integration in media training and contributes to the development of high-quality programs that respond to current needs and keep pace with rapid transformations in the journalistic landscape.

For her part, Maha Al-Sada from Qatar Media Corporation noted that the course constituted a valuable addition to her professional journey.