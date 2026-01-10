Bone Chilling Cold Wave Continues In J&K Snowfall Eludes Kashmir Plains

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 11 (IANS) The intense dry cold wave continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with night temperatures throughout the Valley remaining several notches below zero.

A feeble winter sun rose in the clear sky as water taps and the road puddles froze completely, while the Dal Lake in Srinagar city froze in parts.

People were seen lighting small fires around the water taps to de-freeze them in the morning.

Srinagar city had minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg ski resort had minus 6.2, and Pahalgam minus 7.6 as a minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 4 degrees Celsius, Katra town 4.4, Batote 3, Banihal 7.1 and Bhaderwah minus 2 as the minimum temperature.

An alarming situation faces Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, as the Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast cold, dry weather till January 20.

The gap between the maximum and minimum temperature has also narrowed down as Srinagar recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius and Jammu city 15.2 as the maximum temperature on Saturday.

The continued dry spell has raised alarm across the union territory as all the water bodies on which agriculture, horticulture and drinking water needs are based depend on heavy snowfall during the ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold locally called the 'Chillai Kalan'.

This crucial 40-day-long period is already more than halfway through, and the plains of the Valley are yet to witness this season's first snowfall.

Chillai Kalan ends on January 30. Snowfall in February and March is of little consequence as it melts quickly and does not help replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains of J&K.

Doctors say chest and heart-related diseases are again on the rise due to cold, dry weather. People with a history of chest and heart-related ailments have been advised extra care by the doctors, and such vulnerable people have been advised not to venture out of their homes in extreme cold wave conditions.