Sri Lankan Exports To Saudi Arabia Rise By 19% In 2025

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan exports to Saudi Arabia recorded a 19% increase from January to September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, marking a strong performance in bilateral trade.

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, said the double digit growth was a notable achievement in 2025 and the result of sustained and coordinated efforts by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh. He noted that these efforts were carried out in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the Department of Commerce, the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, the Sri Lanka Tea Board, and other relevant institutions.

According to the Ambassador, the Embassy implemented a focused strategy to improve the visibility of Sri Lankan products, including active participation in major international trade exhibitions across Saudi Arabia. He added that total bilateral trade between the two countries grew by 9%, reflecting stronger economic ties and increasing complementarities.

Saudi Arabia continues to be a key export market for Sri Lankan products such as tea, spices, fruits, vegetables, coconut based products, processed foods including frozen seafood, construction materials, and other consumer goods. At the same time, Sri Lanka imports essential commodities and energy supplies from the Kingdom, highlighting a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.