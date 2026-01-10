US Lawmakers Push For Ethics Safeguards In Market Structure Bill

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US Democratic Lawmakers Push for Ethics Safeguards in Crypto Legislation

Key Democratic members of the U.S. Senate are proactively advocating for strict conflict-of-interest provisions in upcoming cryptocurrency legislation. Their stance emphasizes the importance of preventing elected officials and government leaders from profiting from their associations with digital asset companies amid ongoing debates over a comprehensive crypto market framework.

According to a report from Punchbowl News, Senators including Adam Schiff and Ruben Gallego are demanding robust safeguards within the Republican-led Responsible Financial Innovation Act. This legislation, which has been under review since July, seeks to outline regulation of digital assets and potentially expand authority for agencies such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. These lawmakers are insisting that public officials, including former President Donald Trump, be barred from profiting from any crypto industry connections.

Gallego underscored the issue's significance, stating,“It is a red line. They need to get it right, or they're not going to have enough votes to pass this.” The emphasis on ethics and transparency reflects growing concerns over conflicts of interest in the evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in the United States.

The bill, originally passed by the House as the CLARITY Act, aims to clarify regulatory ambiguities surrounding digital assets. It also proposes giving additional authority to the CFTC, which some experts see as a move to enhance oversight of the cryptocurrency market. However, political dynamics and upcoming midterm elections are likely to influence the bill's prospects, with speculation that support among Democrats might sway in the lead-up to 2026.

Legislative Developments and Political Changes

Senator Cynthia Lummis, a prominent supporter of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act and a member of the Senate Banking Committee, announced she will not seek re-election in 2026, leaving office in early 2027. Her departure could impact future legislative efforts related to crypto regulation.

Committee Chair Tim Scott indicated that a markup session for the RFIA was scheduled for Thursday; however, no official date was publicly announced as of the latest updates. The ongoing legislative process underscores the complexities of establishing a balanced regulatory framework amid evolving political and industry interests.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on ensuring that crypto regulation prioritizes transparency and integrity, especially as the industry gains prominence in American economic and political spheres.

