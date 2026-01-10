BJP MLA Slams Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Remark, Tells Him 'Go With Jinnah'

BJP MLA slams Owaisi over 'hijab PM' remark

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya slammed AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India. Accusing him of appeasement politics, he said Owaisi focuses on only one community and is fixated on Pakistan. Speaking with ANI, he said those who wanted to prioritise religion over India chose to go with Jinnah, implying Owaisi should follow suit.

Accuses AIMIM chief of appeasement politics

Reacting to Owaisi's recent statement, Acharya said that such remarks reflect a mindset driven by politics centred around a particular community. "This kind of nonsense will continue to run through the minds of those who practice appeasement politics and politics based on a particular community. Why don't you talk about India?" he said, questioning Owaisi.

'Ghost of Jinnah still haunts some'

Acharya further alleged that Owaisi remains fixated on Pakistan, rather than contributing to constructive discourse within the country. "Why don't you talk about India?...You only seem to have Pakistan on your mind," the BJP MLA said.

Taking his attack further, Acharya said that those who wished to choose a nation on the basis of religion had already done so in 1947. "Those who wanted to choose their country based on religion, who wanted to run their country based on Sharia law, made their decision and went with Jinnah," he said. "But even today, the ghost of Jinnah still haunts some people here, and it keeps resurfacing.", he added.

Owaisi's original statement

Earlier on Friday, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India, sparking debate over the statement.

Speaking at the election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said. (ANI)

