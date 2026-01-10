YSRCP Accuses Media Outlets Of Character Assassination Of Jagan Reddy

YSR Congress Party has lodged a formal complaint at the Tadepalli Police Station seeking action against media outlets, accusing them of repeatedly indulging in defamatory, distorted reporting, and malicious debates aimed solely at assassinating the character of former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Complaint Names Specific Outlets and Individuals

According to a release, a YSRCP delegation led by SC Cell Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao and Party Grievance Cell President Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy submitted the complaint along with supporting evidence. Speaking to the media, the leaders stated that ABN MD Radhakrishna and journalist Venkatakrishna were specifically named in the complaint.

Allegations of Distortion and 'Personal Hatred'

They said that "two days ago, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had clearly explained issues relating to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Bhogapuram Airport, industrial development, and the problems of farmers in the capital region. However, ABN and Andhra Jyothi deliberately distorted his statements, attributed words he never spoke, and misled the public."

When Jagan pointed out the government's negligence towards capital-region farmers, the media outlets allegedly twisted his remarks and launched abusive, vindictive debates against him, the release stated. The YSRCP leaders said, as per the release, "The two organisations were conducting debates driven by personal hatred, continuously abusing, vilifying and maligning Jagan Mohan Reddy, which amounts to a complete collapse of journalistic ethics and an attack on democratic values. They questioned whether raising concerns about farmers who are unaware of where their allotted plots are, or about the lack of development despite spending thousands of crores, is a crime."

They further said that "when Jagan questioned these issues, ABN and Andhra Jyothi responded with extreme verbal abuse, venomous commentary and deliberate misinformation, ignoring the fact that he is a former Chief Minister and a mass leader".

Party Demands Legal Action, Cites Farmer Distress

The YSRCP stated that farmers in the capital region continue to suffer without clarity or relief, citing the recent death of farmer Ramarao, allegedly due to distress. The party said "it has submitted the complaint with full evidence, demanded legal action, and made it clear that the issue would also be taken to the Press Council and, if necessary, pursued legally." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)