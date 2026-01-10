War Update 68 Clashes On Front Lines Since Midnight, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, January 10, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces shelled Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Rohizne, and Volfyne in the Sumy region and Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region with artillery and mortars.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two clashes were recorded. The Russian army carried out two airstrikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and conducted 61 shelling attacks, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards Hrafske and Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy continues attempts to advance toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks, and three engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading army launched three attacks near Drobyshcheve, Serednie, and Novoselivka. Fighting continues.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops twice attempted to advance near Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy attempted nine assaults near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invading forces made 23 attempts to push back Ukrainian forces near Zatyshne, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, and Filiia. Ukrainian forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy assault actions. Russian forces are trying to advance near Zlahoda, Rybne, Solodke, and toward Oleksiivka; two engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, 11 clashes occurred near Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, and toward Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, and Sviatopetrivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. Novoukrainka and Shevchenko came under glide bomb airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv sector, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

