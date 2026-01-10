Why The UAE Refuses To Be Dragged Into Social Media Noise, Chooses Silence

At a time when rumours, misinformation, and online speculation often travel faster than verified facts, the UAE has chosen not to be drawn into social media noise. Instead, it has taken a deliberate stance that silence should not be seen as weakness, but as a reflection of confidence and strength.

Speaking at a fireside chat titled What is the UAE's narrative? during the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, head of National Media Office Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed said the country does not govern or respond based on online pressure, viral trends, or fleeting narratives. Rather, its decisions are shaped by long-term vision, measured leadership, and a clear understanding of its soft power.

Recommended For You

“The UAE was built through experience, learning, and strategic decisions taken over years, not days,” he said.“It responds when it chooses to, and in the way it chooses. Silence, in many cases, is strength.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Hamed addressed growing online chatter and speculation about the UAE's regional and international positions, saying social media narratives often do not reflect reality on the ground. He stressed that digital noise should not be mistaken for truth, nor should it dictate national responses.

“What we see on social media does not represent the reality of the UAE,” he said.“We follow what we see, what is built, what is achieved. We do not follow rumors."

He explained that the UAE's approach is rooted in soft power, focusing on developing people before projects, and building credibility through action rather than reaction. From the country's early days, he said, leadership prioritised investing in human development alongside infrastructure, education, and innovation.

“The narrative of the UAE is the human being,” Al Hamed said.“Factories and buildings came later. The focus from the beginning was on developing people.”

Addressing claims that silence could be interpreted as weakness, he rejected the idea outright. According to Al Hamed, restraint reflects maturity, awareness, and confidence in direction, especially in a highly polarised digital environment.

“Silence is often misunderstood,” he said.“But silence is not weakness. It is choosing not to engage in trivial debates that do not serve truth or progress.”

He added that the UAE's diverse and globally connected society has developed a high level of media awareness, allowing residents and citizens to distinguish between fact and fabrication without constant official rebuttals.

“We have a conscious society that understands reality without needing daily responses,” he said.“We follow truth, not illusions.”

Evolution of media in the UAE

Al Hamed also spoke about the evolution of media in the UAE, describing it as a growing economic sector and a key pillar of the country's soft power. While media was not initially viewed as an economic driver, he said that vision has shifted in line with global transformations.

“Media today is an investment and a strategic sector,” he said.“It shapes how the UAE is seen globally, and that is why we have invested in it.”

He noted that the UAE has chosen a governance model that does not follow traditional frameworks, including the absence of a Ministry of Media and press, allowing greater flexibility, innovation, and economic alignment.

“We operate with the mindset of a company, not bureaucracy,” he said.“A model that supports development, the economy, and how the UAE presents itself to the world.”

On freedom of expression, Al Hamed said the UAE supports responsible media, protected by clear laws that safeguard creativity while preserving cultural identity. He addressed debates around cultural representation, including the use of Emirati dress and dialect in media, stressing that authenticity and respect are essential.

“If you can represent the Emirati identity correctly, that is an honour,” he said.“But if it is misrepresented, it should not be shown.”

Concluding his remarks, Al Hamed delivered a message to creators and media professionals, urging them to understand the digital world they operate in and the responsibility that comes with influence.

“Our world today is digital, not paper,” he said.“It has rules and limits that must be respected. Those who understand this will shape the future.”