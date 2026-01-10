Chandigarh University Wins 11 Gold Medals Lifts Overall AIU Inter-University Championship 2025-26

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Chandigarh University once again stamped its authority on Indian university sports by delivering a historic double triumph at the All-India Inter-University Wrestling Greco-Roman and Freestyle Championship 2025–26, clinching the Overall Championship titles in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle categories by winning a total of 16 medals including 11 Gold (6 in Greco Roman and 5 in Freestyle), 3 Silver (Freestyle) and 2 Bronze medals (1 each in both categories) in both categories.

Chandigarh University wrestling medalists along with University officials receiving the overall champions trophy in AIU Wrestling Championship held at Chandigarh University



In Greco-Roman wrestling, Chandigarh University emerged as the undisputed champion finishing first overall, followed by Lovely Professional University in second place and Kurukshetra University in third. In Greco Roman, CU clinched the top spot with a total of 7 medals including 6 Gold 1 Bronze medal, Lovely Professional University (LPU) secured 2nd place with total 5 medals including 2 Gold and 3 Bronze medals and Kurukshetra University with total 3 medals including 1 Gold and 2 Bronze medals to secure 3rd place in the Greco Roman category.



In GR category, CU grapplers clinched gold medals in six weight categories including commanding victories by Kapil Dalal (60 kg), Saurabh (67 kg), Umesh (82 kg), Prince (87 kg) and Hardeep (130 kg), many of them registering emphatic, one-sided wins that showcased superior strength, technique and tactical brilliance of these grapplers.



Chandigarh University's dominance continued in Freestyle wrestling, where the varsity again finished first overall ahead of MDU Rohtak and Lovely Professional University. Standout performances included gold medal wins by Tushar (61 kg), Deepanshu (65 kg) and Paras (79 kg) with several bouts decided by large margins reflecting the aggressive yet composed approach of CU wrestlers on the mat. With total 9 medals including 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze, CU secured 1st place in Freestyle category and MDU Rohtak, Haryana with total 3 medals including 1 silver and 2 Bronze medals to secure 2nd place and Lovely Professional University with total 3 medals including 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medals had to suffice with 3rd place in the same category.



The prestigious five-day national championship held from January 5 to 9 under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) was hosted by the Chandigarh University and witnessed electrifying bouts amid biting winter conditions. The national wrestling championship saw participation from over 200 universities across the country with more than 2700 wrestlers competing in over 2000 bouts across 20 weight categories in Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling. Against this fiercely competitive contests, Chandigarh University grapplers delivered power-packed and disciplined performances, underlining the university's growing stature as a powerhouse of university sports in India.



Highlighting individual brilliance, Hardeep clinched gold in the Greco-Roman 130 kg category with an overwhelming 8–0 victory over Nitin of PU Gujarat, while Tushar dominated Kapil of JMAU Kota by 11–0 in the freestyle 61 kg final.



In a final bout, Nishant from Gondwana University Maharashtra defeated Sourabh from LPU Punjab by 7-5 points to clinch Gold in 74 kg weight category.



Deepanshu registered a convincing 10–0 win in the 65 kg freestyle category and Paras held his nerve in a thrilling 11–8 contest to secure gold in the 79 kg freestyle final. Several other CU wrestlers impressed with their resilience and tactical maturity, adding to the university's rich medal haul.



In another closely contested final bout, Manish from KUK Haryana defeated Nikhil from KN Modi University, Rajasthan by a margin of 9-6 points to win gold medal in Greco Roman 55 kg weight category.



In a nail-biting final bout, Paras from Chandigarh University defeated Ankit from MSBU Rajasthan by 11-8 points to clinch gold medal in 79 kg freestyle category.



In a final bout in freestyle 57 kg weight category, Rohit from KUK Haryana defeated Chandigarh University wrestler Rupesh by a margin of 4-1 to win the gold medal and Rupesh won the silver medal.



In a one-sided contest, Kapil Dalal, a grappler from Chandigarh University defeated Sahil from BMU Haryana by 15-7 points to clinch the gold medal in the 60 kg Greco Roman category. In the Greco-Roman category (82 kg) final bout, Chandigarh University's Umesh put up a spectacular display of strength and agility to defeat Vijay from GUG University by 12-2 points.



In a nail-biting final bout, Prince from Chandigarh University defeated Ankit of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind by 5-4 points to win gold in 87 kg Greco Roman category. In another final bout, Saurabh from Chandigarh University put on a spectacular show of strength and agility to defeat his opponent Sunil of Desh Bhagat University Punjab by 9-4 points to win gold medal in the 67 kg Greco Roman category.



Earlier, several power-packed performances were witnessed in the semi-finals on the final day of the championship. In a semi-final bout, Rupesh from Chandigarh University defeated Akash from PU, Patiala by a margin of 6-5 points in 57 kg freestyle category and Rohit from KUK Haryana defeated Jaiveer from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth Varanasi by 8-2 points to secure place in the finals in the same category.



In the semi-final bout, Manish from Kurukshetra University, Haryana defeated Nitin from LPU, Punjab by a margin of 9-3 points in the Greco-Roman 55 kg weight category. In another semi-final, Vikash from PU, Patiala defeated Omkar from SU, Kolhapur by a margin of 7-0 in a one-sided contest in 72 kg Greco-Roman category.



In another one-sided contest, Mohit from Guru Kashi University Punjab defeated Suraj from KUK, Haryana by a huge margin of 9-0 in Greco-Roman 72 kg weight category. In semi-final bout, Dheeraj from Baba Mastnath University, Rohtak, delivered a remarkable performance, dominating Vinay Gurjar of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, winning the match with a decisive 11-0 margin. In the second semi-final, Sachin from Lovely Professional University, Punjab put on a spectacular show of strength and agility to defeat Atul Lohan of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar by a thin margin of 9-8 points to advance to the final.



Elated over the marvelous victory of Chandigarh University, while congratulating the CU grapplers, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said,“It indeed is a proud moment for Chandigarh University that our wrestlers have delivered spectacular performances in the All-India Inter-University Wrestling Championship to become the overall champion by winning 11 Gold medals. With this brilliant performance, CU not only successfully hosted one of the largest inter-university wrestling championships in the country but also reinforced its reputation as a breeding ground for national-level sporting talent.”



Sandhu added,“Wrestling is not merely a sport but its pride of our nation and an integral part of India's rich cultural heritage. Chandigarh University remains committed to encouraging young athletes to participate in traditional sports as staying connected to our roots is essential for the nation's progress and development. The university provides world-class infrastructure and scholarships to its athletes to help them progress from the akhara to the Olympic stage.”



“In 2024, Chandigarh University became the country's first private university to win the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy after securing a record 71 medals at the Khelo India University Games. In addition, the university won the Khelo India University Games for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025. Chandigarh University students have won a total of 610 medals, including 138 national and 87 international medals. CU provides sports scholarships with an annual budget of Rs 6.5 crore and offers free facilities such as special diets, sports kits, travel, coaching, hostel accommodation, and other amenities. A total of 1,183 student-athletes, including 562 women, are currently benefiting from sports scholarships at Chandigarh University,” added Sandhu.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.



Website address: .