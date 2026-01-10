Prince Omar Bin Faisal Sponsors Ceremony Honoring Supporters Of Jordan's Esports Sector For 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) - HRH Prince Omar bin Faisal on Saturday sponsored a ceremony honoring and awarding supporters of the esports sector for 2025, organized by the Jordan Esports Federation (JEF) in appreciation of efforts made to support and develop this vital sector and enhance its presence at the local and regional levels.In his address during the ceremony, Prince Omar said that 2025 was not an ordinary year but rather a year full of challenges and hard work, a year in which Jordan's female and male champions emerged in an outstanding manner and proved that Jordanian youth are capable of competing and excelling in esports.He added that behind these results was continuous work by coaches and administrators and sincere support from partners who were an essential part of every achievement realized.Prince Omar said that what has been achieved today was not a coincidence but the result of cooperation, trust and genuine belief in the abilities of the players and collective work by all parties within the JEF's ecosystem.He stressed that the gathering was held to express gratitude for the efforts and contributions to the achievements attained, expressing hope to achieve more in the coming year, and affirming that the federation will continue working to develop esports.For his part, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat said the ceremony was a celebration of a promising sector and ambitious youth, noting that esports have become an integrated industry and an economic driver within Jordan's creative economy ecosystem.He added that the sector is one of the key pillars of the Economic Modernization Vision due to its role in creating job opportunities, building youth skills and enhancing Jordan's regional and international presence, pointing out that the government launched the Jordanian Strategy for Games and Esports for 2023–2027 to develop the sector and strengthen Jordan's position as a leading regional hub.Smeirat said a number of achievements were realized in partnership with JEF, universities, and the public and private sectors, including organizing and hosting around 15 local and regional tournaments, among them the Arab League and the MENA Cup 2025; training around 100 players, 28 coaches and 23 internationally accredited referees, including four women; in addition to Jordan's participation in more than seven international events, including the World Cup qualifiers held last year; and Jordanian representation in decision-making through Prince Omar bin Faisal's membership in the International Esports Federation.He expressed pride in the achievements of Jordanian players and national teams after winning four medals, including first, second and third places in regional tournaments, noting that the next phase will witness expanding the impact of esports and establishing a specialized center in cooperation with the University of Jordan and Zain to enhance Jordan's position as a regional hub in this field.At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prince Omar honored a number of officials, players, supporters and partners from various entities.