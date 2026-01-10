I-PAC Office Raid: ED's Kolkata Office Sends Detailed Report To Its Delhi Headquarters

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) The Regional office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata, on Saturday, sent a detailed report to its headquarters in New Delhi on the sequence of events on January 8 in relation to the simultaneous raid and search operations by the central agency officials at the Kolkata office of the India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain.

Now, after examining the report sent by ED's Kolkata regional office, the same will be forwarded to the Union Home Ministry, as sought by the latter on Friday.

The ED, the investigation arm of the Union Finance Ministry, had already submitted a report to its parent ministry in the matter, and now the agency has completed its first step towards sending another report in the same manner to the Union Home Ministry, sources aware of the development said.

On the other hand, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) authority, whose personnel escorted the ED officials during the raids and search operations at these two places, has also submitted its own report to the Union Home Ministry in the matter.

The CRPF's parent ministry is the Union Home Ministry.

On Thursday, while simultaneous raid and search operations were taking place at the I-PAC office located in Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as well as at the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain on Loudon Street in central Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the locations. She initially visited Jain's residence before proceeding to the I-PAC office, accompanied by high-ranking state administrative and police officials.

She reportedly left the places along with some paper files and electronic documents. Now, the Union Home Ministry, headed by Amit Shah, has sought a detailed report from ED in the matter.

Sources aware of the redevelopment said that in the report submitted by ED's Kolkata regional office to the agency's headquarters, all relevant details on the experience of the agency's officials engaged in the raid and search operations at the two places on Thursday have been provided

The details of the role of senior police and administrative officers from the state government accompanying the Chief Minister when she arrived at the two places during the raid and search operations had also been submitted in the report.