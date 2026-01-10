Rights Body Slams Pakistan For Rising Enforced Disappearances Of Women, Minors Across Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Jan 10 (IANS) Expressing deep concerns over the escalating enforced disappearances across Balochistan, a leading human rights body on Saturday stated that at least 12 women, including minors and pregnant women, were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's security forces and intelligence agencies in 2025.

In its thematic report titled 'Two Lives at Risk: Enforced Disappearance of a Pregnant Women in Balochistan', the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) highlighted the enforced disappearance of Hani Baloch, an eight-month pregnant woman and mother of two children, along with three members of her family, from Kech district in Balochistan between 19 and 23 December 2025 through a series of coordinated actions.

According to the report, the case reflects an alarming pattern in Balochistan in which enforced disappearances, historically directed primarily against men, are increasingly being used against women, including pregnant women.

“The enforced disappearance of a pregnant woman constitutes an aggravated human rights violation, as it places both the woman and her unborn child at serious and immediate risk. It represents a violation of the rights to life, health, dignity, liberty, and legal protection,” the BYC stated.

All the four individuals remain missing until now, the report said, while the Pakistani authorities have failed to acknowledge their detention or disclose their whereabouts, legal status, or physical condition, establishing“a prima facie case of enforced disappearance and indicating a pattern of targeted, family-wide punishment”.

"The disappearance of multiple members of the same family within a short period indicates the use of collective punishment, a practice prohibited under international human rights law. Rather than pursuing individuals through lawful procedures, such practices penalise families and communities, creating fear and coercion. The resulting harm includes long-term psychological trauma, particularly for women left behind, as well as social stigma. The removal of multiple family members disrupts family structures, leaving children without caregivers and households without financial support," the BYC stressed.

The rights body urged the United Nations human rights mechanisms, including the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances and relevant Special Procedures, to put pressure on the Government of Pakistan for the immediate release of Hani Baloch and her other family members, and request disclosure of their whereabouts, legal status, and health conditions.

It also called on the global community to hold the government of Pakistan and its security forces and intelligence agencies accountable for the enforced disappearance of Hani Baloch and her family members, with particular attention to women and pregnant women.