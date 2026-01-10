Colombia Implements New Mandatory Crypto Reporting Rules For Exchanges

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Colombia Implements Crypto Service Provider Reporting Regulations to Enhance Tax Oversight

Colombia's Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (DIAN) has introduced a comprehensive mandatory reporting framework targeting cryptocurrency service providers. This move aims to align local regulations with international standards and improve transparency in crypto transactions.

The new rules, outlined in Resolution 000240 issued on December 24, establish a crypto reporting regime based on the guidelines developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), including the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). Under this framework, exchanges, custodians, and intermediaries are required to collect and report detailed user identification and transaction data for“reportable” entities. This facilitates automatic information exchange with foreign tax authorities, strengthening cross-border compliance efforts.

Specifically, the regulation mandates crypto providers to adhere to due diligence and valuation procedures, employing fair-market valuation methods to determine transaction values. Penalties will be imposed on entities that fail to comply with the new reporting obligations, emphasizing the importance of regulatory adherence in the sector.

Importantly, these obligations target service providers directly, not individual users, thereby establishing a legal framework for oversight while maintaining privacy at the user level. The regulation requires affected platforms to update their compliance systems before the commencement of the first reporting cycle, making immediate adjustments necessary for continued operation.

The move underscores a broader international trend where governments are tightening crypto tax reporting and enforcement. Many nations are adopting or preparing to adopt the OECD-backed CARF standards, with initial reports expected in 2026 and information sharing slated to begin in 2027. As of November, 48 jurisdictions have already advanced or are nearly ready to implement CARF-related laws, with an additional 27 planning to share data in 2028.

The United States is also contemplating comprehensive crypto regulation; the proposed Clarity Act, expected in 2026, aims to clarify the classification, taxation, and issuance of digital assets. Meanwhile, some countries, such as India, remain cautious, citing concerns that cryptocurrency transactions could hinder tax enforcement efforts, as highlighted during recent parliamentary discussions.

As digital assets continue mainstream adoption, global efforts to enhance transparency and tax compliance are accelerating, signaling a concerted push towards greater regulatory clarity in the crypto landscape.

