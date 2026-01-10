NSE Explores Strategic Collaboration With IGX For Natural Gas Futures

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced that it is in discussions on a strategic collaboration with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to develop and launch Indian Natural Gas Futures, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening India's natural gas market ecosystem.

Proposed Indian Natural Gas Futures

According to an NSE statement, the proposed futures contract will offer market participants a transparent, efficient and robust risk-management tool, aligned with India's evolving natural gas pricing framework. The initiative seeks to deepen market-based pricing and enhance confidence across the gas value chain, reported ANI.

The collaboration brings together NSE's deep expertise in derivatives markets and IGX's leadership in spot natural gas trading, price discovery and physical market development. By combining these strengths, the exchanges aim to create a credible and liquid futures product tailored to Indian market conditions.

The introduction of Indian Natural Gas Futures is expected to benefit gas producers, city gas distribution companies, power generators, fertiliser manufacturers, industrial consumers, traders and financial participants. The contract would enable effective hedging against price volatility and support improved long-term planning.

NSE's Perspective

Commenting on the proposed collaboration, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said the initiative marks a significant step in deepening India's commodity derivatives markets.

He noted that natural gas is emerging as a critical transition fuel for India's energy mix, and a domestic futures contract would enhance price transparency, improve risk management capabilities, and support the development of a credible gas price benchmark aligned with Indian market fundamentals.

He added that by leveraging NSE's market infrastructure and IGX's physical market expertise, the exchanges aim to create a futures product that is relevant, liquid and trusted by the entire gas value chain.

Alignment with India's Energy Goals

The proposed collaboration aligns with India's broader objective of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy basket and promoting market-based pricing mechanisms.

Subject to regulatory approvals, NSE and IGX will work closely with stakeholders to ensure a smooth launch of the proposed derivatives contract.

(KNN Bureau)