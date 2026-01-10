Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra And Javelin Legend Jan Zelezny Conclude Their Coaching Partnership After A Season Marked By Progress, Respect, And A Shared Love For The Sport

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra and javelin legend Jan Zelezny have mutually agreed to conclude their coaching partnership, closing a chapter defined by growth, trust, and meaningful collaboration.

Their very first competition together created a moment the nation had been waiting for. Neeraj crossed the 90m mark for the first time in his career, breaking one of the most iconic barriers in javelin throwing. It was a performance that instantly placed him among the sport's elite and marked a milestone for Indian athletics.

Reflecting on their work, Neeraj shared how special it was to learn directly from an athlete he had admired since childhood. Training with Jan gave him a completely new toolbox of exercises, technical ideas, and fresh perspectives that helped him elevate his approach.

“Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together,” Neeraj said.

Jan Zelezny also reflected warmly on the partnership and the progress they made together:“Working with an athlete like Neeraj was a great experience. I'm glad we met and were able to work together, that I got him to break the 90-meter barrier for the first time. Apart from the World Championships, he finished at worst second and that is not a bad record. Unfortunately, the back injury 12 days before Tokyo significantly affected his chances. He has huge potential for the coming years. Our relationship is very positive also on the human side and we will continue to stay in touch, we will definitely meet at some training camp or, for example, on vacation with our families in Europe or India,” explained Jan Zelezny.

Looking ahead, Neeraj plans to take the lead in shaping his own coaching direction. Having worked with some of the sport's finest coaches, he now feels ready to apply what worked best from each of them. At this stage of his career, he trusts his understanding of his body and his throwing more than ever before, and he has many new ideas he wants to bring into his training.

“I'm looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. As always, the goal is to stay healthy, and I am already excited to be competing again soon,” Neeraj said.“At the same time, I'm especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028.”

As the collaboration concludes, Neeraj closes this chapter with deep respect and appreciation.

“What I'm most proud about is the friendship I've built with someone who has been my idol all my life. Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met.”