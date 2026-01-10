These Are The Most Common Reasons New Year's Resolutions Fail

The most common reasons for breaking New Year's resolutions include not seeing the results quickly enough, getting bored – or simply forgetting to do them.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 46 per cent expect their annual goal to last two months or less when they set one, with eight per cent convinced they won't make it through the first week.

But the study also revealed one of the top reasons people abandon their goals is giving in to temptation – with many admitting they struggle to resist the things they enjoy most.

Commissioned by McDonald's following the permanent launch of its Big Arch burger, the study found 40 per cent of adults have set themselves a resolution for 2026, with this figure standing at 71 per cent for Gen Zs – higher than any other age group.

Factors such as bad weather, lack of motivation, and finding it too boring also see good intentions fall by the wayside for many.

Along with simply realising they didn't want to do it any more, finding it too difficult, and noticing their pledge was making them feel unhappy.

A spokesperson for the brand said:“Setting yourself a resolution can put the pressure on – especially if you go public with it.

“It can also make you realise all the things you might miss out on – whether that's tasty food, social gatherings or something else altogether.

“Resolutions can feel like a great idea on January 1st, but life isn't lived in spreadsheets - sometimes the best decision is saying yes to the things that make you happy.”

The number one reason for setting a resolution is self-betterment (55 per cent), followed by wanting a fresh start (51 per cent), and enjoying the challenge (34 per cent).

With 52 per cent of the opinion New Year's resolutions are an effective way to achieve goals.

And when 67 per cent set themselves such a target they claim to be“all in” and fully committed to achieving what they set out to do.

However, 26 per cent tend to be more half-hearted – admitting they tend not to be committed.

Which might in part in explain why just 17 per cent typically manage to stick to their pledge for an entire year.

But while this might be the case overall, 44 per cent have successfully made at least one such commitment a permanent part of their routine.

For those looking to add to this figure, 46 per cent believe resolutions are easier to see through to the end if done with someone else - although just 12 per cent have ever tried this.

While 40 per cent believe multiple smaller goals are easier to achieve rather than one big target – although 15 per cent disagree, claiming a bigger goal is the best way forward.

But regardless, the research carried out through OnePoll found sticking to one is difficult according to 49 per cent – with a comparatively low 21 per cent finding this easy.

A McDonald's spokesperson added:“As the research shows, most people set resolutions for self-improvement, but nearly half admit they don't last beyond two months.

“That's okay - because life is about balance - and treating yourself is part of that.”

TOP 20 REASONS OR EXCUSES FOR BREAKING NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

1. Feeling demotivated

2. Giving in to temptation

3. Finding it too difficult

4. Not seeing the results quickly enough

5. Not fitting with their routine

6. Forgetting they were doing it

7. Finding it too boring

8. Realising they didn't want to do it

9. Finding it too tiring

10. Feeling too unhappy/fed-up

11. Wanting to treat themselves

12. Becoming ill

13. Finding it too expensive

14. Bad weather

15. Rewarding themselves for sticking with their pledge

16. Social plans negatively impacted

17. Deciding it would be better to do the resolution next year

18. Being told by friends or family they were too grumpy

19. Pretending to be ill when they weren't

20. Finding it too easy