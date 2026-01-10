Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 5 Best Movies Of The Actor You Must Watch Today

2026-01-10 03:08:00
Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Hrithik Roshan isn't just a star - he's a phenomenon. Intense drama to stylish action, filmography has something for movie lover. If you're planning a Hrithik marathon on his birthday, here are 5 absolute must-watch films

Celebrating Hrithik Roshan's birthday calls for a special cinematic treat. From romance and drama to action-packed blockbusters, his films have defined generations of Bollywood lovers. If you're planning a movie marathon today, here's a handpicked list of his most unforgettable performances that truly showcase his star power.

High-octane action, breathtaking stunts, and screen presence at its peak. A modern blockbuster showcasing his physical transformation and intensity

A grand historical epic where Hrithik delivered grace, power, and royal magnetism as Emperor Akbar.

Stylish, slick, and iconic. His role as Aryan set new standards for Bollywood action and charm.

A heartwarming story of friendship and innocence. Hrithik's portrayal of Rohit remains one of the most loved performances in Bollywood.

The film that made him an overnight sensation. A perfect mix of romance, music, and mystery that introduced India to a new superstar.

