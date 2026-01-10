403
Eight Iranian Guard Forces Reported Dead in Kermanshah Violent Clashes
(MENAFN) Revolutionary Guard casualties mounted Thursday as violent clashes erupted in western Iran, with eight members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly losing their lives during demonstrations in Kermanshah.
Local media disclosed the fatalities, information that Al Jazeera subsequently shared Friday via the US-based platform X.
A month-long wave of civil unrest continues to destabilize Iran following initial demonstrations that ignited December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar. The protests originated from public fury over the Iranian rial's dramatic collapse and deteriorating economic circumstances before rapidly expanding to multiple urban centers nationwide.
Digital monitoring organization NetBlocks reported a near-total communications blackout gripping the nation. According to the internet watchdog, Iranian authorities imposed a comprehensive internet shutdown, with network connectivity plummeting to just 1% of normal operational capacity—a restriction that remained in force for 24 consecutive hours as of Friday.
