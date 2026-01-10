Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Telangana Bans Almont-Kid Syrup After CDSCO Warns Of Adulteration-What We Know

2026-01-10 02:00:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Saturday released an urgent advisory directing the immediate discontinuation of Almont-Kid Syrup, a medicine commonly used to treat allergies, hay fever, and asthma in children, after it was allegedly found to be adulterated with the highly toxic substance Ethylene Glycol (EG), as reported by PTI.

A notification of the DCA said it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, regarding a laboratory report that has declared the syrup (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup) as adulterated.

“ In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the above syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay,” the DCA said.

The public may also report possession of the said product directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through the Toll-Free Number, it added.

The advisory said the syrup (Batch No.: AL-24002) was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Mint

