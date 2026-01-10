Anti-Defi Group Launches Ads To Remove Defi From Crypto Legislation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Community Responds to Anti-DeFi Campaigns Amid Regulatory Bill Discussions

A campaign opposing decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged amidst ongoing legislative efforts in the United States, leading to significant pushback from industry stakeholders. Reports indicate that advertisements have been airing on Fox News, urging viewers to contact Senators to exclude DeFi provisions from the upcoming CLARITY Act bill, which aims to establish clearer regulations for the crypto sector.

According to shared screenshots on social media, the group“Investors For Transparency” has promoted these ads, calling on the public to urge legislation“Without DeFi Provisions.” The campaign appears to stem from concerns that DeFi's decentralized nature could threaten traditional banking interests, particularly with the potential for stablecoin issuance to offer interest-bearing products resembling bank deposits. Such developments could potentially shift trillions of dollars away from conventional financial institutions, according to the U.S. Treasury, which estimates that $6.6 trillion could flow out of the banking system if stablecoins are widely adopted.

The legislative process is currently underway as the Senate Banking Committee announced a markup scheduled for January 15. The bill, known as the CLARITY Act, seeks to provide clarity on crypto regulation, but opponents argue that proposed DeFi restrictions could stifle innovation and favor established financial institutions. Critics such as Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, have voiced skepticism about the transparency of the anti-DeFi campaign, questioning the funding sources behind the group's efforts.

Legislative Uncertainty and Industry Concerns

There is growing concern within the crypto industry that the bill may experience delays due to upcoming political events, particularly the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. Reports suggest passage could be delayed until 2027, with final implementation possibly pushed back to 2029. Despite these uncertainties, Senator Tim Scott of the Senate Banking Committee remains optimistic, asserting that the legislation can be enacted sooner and will deliver tangible benefits for users and the economy.

Meanwhile, some Democratic lawmakers are advocating for conflict-of-interest safeguards within the bill to ensure fair regulation. The broader political landscape and election cycle continue to influence the trajectory of crypto regulation efforts, raising questions about the bill's immediate prospects.

As the debate heats up, industry leaders and policymakers watch closely, recognizing the potential for regulation to either stimulate innovation or impose overly burdensome restrictions, shaping the future of the industry.

