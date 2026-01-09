Why Indian Navy Never Wanted HAL's LUH And What New UH-M Will Change

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's response on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was“misunderstood”, sources in the Indian Navy told Asianet Newsable English on Friday.

In an interview, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had stated that the Service is not interested in procuring the LUH as it does not meet the navy's qualitative requirements.

The naval sources clarified the situation, and said that the LUH was never designed for the Navy in the first place, so the question of its induction or rejection by the Navy does not arise.

“The Navy's operational requirements are completely different from what the LUH offers, and the Navy Chief's response was misrepresented. Instead we are looking for utility helicopter (marine),” they added.

Why the LUH Is Not Suitable for the Navy

As per sources, the Navy requires a utility helicopter with a twin-engine configuration. Safety is the most critical factor during operations over the sea. If a single-engine helicopter develops a technical fault mid-flight, operations over the ocean become extremely risky.

HAL's Light Utility Helicopter is a single-engine platform, specifically designed for the Army and the Air Force to perform effectively in high-altitude regions such as Siachen and mountainous terrain.

This is why the LUH does not meet the Navy's qualitative requirements.

Naval sources clarified that no formal naval evaluation of the LUH ever took place, as there was no point in conducting trials for a platform whose basic design does not align with naval needs.

Navy Chief's Statement Misinterpreted

On the navy chief's response on LUH, the sources emphasize that the statement was made in a technical context, not as an official rejection.

Since the LUH was never on the Navy's demand list, claims of its rejection are incorrect.

HAL's New Platform: UH-M

The Navy is now focusing on HAL's Utility Helicopter–Maritime (UH-M), which is being developed specifically to meet naval requirements. According to sources, the UH-M is a fresh design-and-development project because its requirements are entirely different from the LUH.

The UH-M will feature a twin-engine configuration, improved landing gear, anti-corrosion coating, flotation gear, naval sensors and weapons integration, rotor and tail folding mechanisms, and several modifications tailored to the maritime environment.

The rotor and tail of the UH-M should be foldable, allowing the helicopter to be compactly stored in the limited hangar space available on warships.

The UH-M should be capable of transporting troops and cargo, evacuating casualties, conducting search and rescue missions, and performing limited combat roles when required.

Timeline and Induction Plans

In August 2025, the defence ministry issued a request for information (RFI) for 76 naval utility helicopters – 51 for the Indian Navy and 25 for the Indian Coast Guard, valued at around ₹5,000 crore.

In November 2025, HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil had informed reporters that the first prototype of the UH-M is ready, and that the maiden flight would be conducted this financial year only.

This will be followed by certification, Navy user trials, and rigorous testing to ensure full operational readiness.

According to HAL's plans, initial deliveries could begin in 2027, and after completion of trials and ramp-up of production, large-scale induction into the Navy is expected between 2027 and 2030.

According to sources, the UH-M will replace the ageing Chetak helicopters and will fully align with the Make in India vision. This will reduce dependence on imports while strengthening India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Presently, the Navy has about 51 Chetak helicopters, of which about 45 are still serviceable.

These helicopters are several decades old and are gradually reaching the end of their technical life.