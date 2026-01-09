Forthfocus Announces Dedicated OTA Onboarding Service For Hotels And Homestays

MENAFN - GetNews)



"ForthFocus Official Logo"ForthFocus has announced a Dedicated OTA Onboarding Service for hotels and homestays, aimed at reducing common onboarding issues across Online Travel Agencies, such as approval delays, configuration errors, and documentation gaps. The service is currently focused on the Indian hospitality market, with a framework that can be adapted for international OTA platforms based on client requirements.

ForthFocus, a digital solutions company with over a decade of experience working closely with hospitality businesses, has announced the launch of a Dedicated OTA Onboarding Service for hotels and homestays. The move comes in response to a consistent rise in enquiries from property owners seeking structured assistance to onboard and activate their listings across Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

The company noted that as OTAs continue to play a central role in hotel room distribution, many independent hotels and homestays are facing challenges during the onboarding process. What was earlier supported informally as part of ongoing client engagements has now been formalised into a standalone service backed by a dedicated team.

Addressing onboarding complexity in the hospitality sector

Hotels and homestays often encounter delays, unclear platform requirements, and configuration errors when onboarding directly with multiple OTA platforms. These issues can lead to extended approval timelines, inconsistent listings, or operational difficulties after a property goes live.

“This service is designed to reduce the operational complexity hotels face while onboarding across multiple OTA platforms,” said Gautham Navada V, Founder & Director of ForthFocus.“Our focus is on simplifying coordination and helping properties get live with fewer delays and fewer errors.”

Scope and onboarding timelines

The Dedicated OTA Onboarding Service is positioned as an end-to-end operational setup rather than a basic listing activity. It includes account creation, property profile setup, room and rate configuration, policy and tax details, documentation support, and coordination with OTA teams until the property is live.

From the ForthFocus side, the onboarding process typically takes around 10 working days, subject to documentation readiness and individual platform requirements. Some OTA platforms may require additional time for internal verification and approvals.

OTA platforms supported

The service currently supports onboarding across a mix of Indian and international Online Travel Agencies, with primary usage focused on the Indian hospitality market. Supported platforms include MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Booking, Agoda, EaseMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, Expedia, Airbnb, OneFineRate, HappyEasyGo, and Akbar Travels.

While the service is currently focused on India, ForthFocus stated that the onboarding framework is also adaptable for international OTA platforms, based on client requirements.

Optional channel manager integration

For hotels and homestays managing inventory across multiple OTA platforms, channel manager software is available as an optional add-on. This component is billed separately and enables centralised availability and rate management.

Why structured OTA onboarding matters?

Accurate and consistent OTA data plays a role beyond direct bookings. Verified property information, correct configuration, and consistent naming influence how hospitality brands appear across search engines, travel discovery platforms, and AI-driven recommendation systems.

By introducing OTA onboarding as a dedicated service, ForthFocus aims to bring greater process clarity to an area that is often handled inconsistently, particularly among small and mid-sized hospitality operators.

About ForthFocus

Founded in 2015 and based in Kundapura, Karnataka, India, ForthFocus is a leading digital solutions company operating across branding, web design and development, hospitality technology, and digital marketing. The company works with businesses across multiple industries and markets, delivering solutions tailored to regional and operational requirements. In 2025, ForthFocus was recognised by Business Outline as the "Best Company to Look For in 2025".