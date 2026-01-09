Launching Next Gen Travel Technology Solutions (2026) Provab Technosoft

MENAFN - GetNews)



PROVAB, a leading travel technology company, announced the launch of its next-generation travel agency software, designed to help entrepreneurs and established businesses build, manage, and scale modern travel operations. The solution integrates industry-leading GDS platforms such as Amadeus GDS and Hotel APIs, enabling seamless access to global travel inventory, real-time pricing, and automated booking workflows.

Built for both new entrants and growing agencies, the platform simplifies the journey of how to start a travel agency in 2026 by combining technology, automation, and scalability into a single solution. With robust integrations to Amadeus GDS, travel agencies gain access to extensive airline content, schedules, and fares, while Amadeus Software enables efficient reservation management and post-booking operations. Expedia API further expands hotel and travel content, allowing agencies to offer competitive rates and a wide range of accommodation options.







The newly launched solution supports both enterprise and startup agents having a key question - how to start a travel agency online? offering features such as real-time availability, dynamic pricing, secure payment processing, and automated workflows. It is ideal for entrepreneurs exploring how to start a travel agency business, as well as existing agencies looking to modernize their systems and expand their digital presence.

With a strong focus on performance, security, and scalability, Provab continues to position itself as a trusted partner for travel businesses worldwide, delivering future-ready travel agency software solutions that align with the evolving needs of the global travel industry.

About Provab

Provab Technosoft is one of the leading travel technology companies, delivering B2B / B2C travel tech solutions, travel booking system, white label travel portal, car rental software and mobility solutions to global travel & hospitality companies. We work with top hotel, car and air ticket aggregators & global distribution systems like Amadeus API integration. If you would like to know about how to start a travel agency online, travel tech platforms and tools - connect with us.