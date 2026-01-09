Earthquake Today: Series Of Small Quakes Strike Near San Ramon, California, USGS Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) A series of small earthquakes rattled the San Ramon area, in California, on Friday morning (January 9), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), marking the latest in a string of seismic activity recorded in the region in recent months.

Three quakes in quick succession

The USGS reported three preliminary earthquakes within minutes of each other:

8:14 a.m.: Magnitude 3.0

8:16 a.m.: Magnitude 2.8

8:18 a.m.: Magnitude 2.6

All three tremors were centered near San Ramon and were classified as minor. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Part of ongoing quake swarms

Friday's activity follows a pattern of earthquake swarms that have affected the area over the past several months, drawing attention from residents and seismologists monitoring the region's fault activity.

USGS monitoring

The USGS continues to monitor seismic activity nationwide, assessing earthquake impacts and hazards while conducting research into their causes and effects. These efforts are part of the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program (NEHRP), a congressionally established partnership involving four federal agencies.