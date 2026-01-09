Cloudastructure Launches AI-Powered Security Enclosure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Commercial Multi-Site Deployment With a National Construction Leader; Expands a Long-Standing Customer Relationship Across Multiple U.S. States

PALO ALTO, CA, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,”“us,”“our,”“Cloudastructure” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote monitoring, today announced the launch of its new powered security enclosure, purpose-built to deliver advanced remote monitoring and intelligent security analytics in complex, high-risk environments. The Company also announced its first commercial sale and multi-site deployment of the enclosure, with installations across four locations for a long-standing national construction firm, representing a meaningful expansion of an established customer relationship.

The customer is a privately held construction company founded in 1989, with a proven history of completing more than $2 billion in construction projects and employing a workforce of over 500 professionals. The company operates across three core sectors: utility construction, renewable energy, and commercial and industrial development.

Expanding AI Video Surveillance and Remote Guarding Across Multiple Sites

This deployment marks the customer's second purchase of Cloudastructure technology. The customer initially adopted Cloudastructure's AI-powered video surveillance and remote video guarding platform to secure assets within its solar and renewable energy division. Driven by strong performance and a compelling return on investment, the customer is now expanding the partnership to protect additional facilities using Cloudastructure's newest powered enclosure. The four deployments will support operations across Illinois, Ohio, and Maryland, including security coverage for a manufacturing facility operated by a household-name food brand.

Purpose-Built for Remote Monitoring and Real-Time Surveillance

The unit is a powered, rapidly deployable security enclosure that integrates seamlessly with Cloudastructure's AI-powered video surveillance, remote monitoring, and remote guarding platform. Purpose-built for construction sites, industrial facilities, and distributed infrastructure environments, the powered enclosure delivers:



Always-on power and connectivity to ensure uninterrupted remote monitoring

Real-time, AI-driven threat detection powered by advanced security analytics

Live remote guard intervention through Cloudastructure's remote video guarding services Centralized, cloud-based surveillance management across all locations



Scaling Remote Guarding Services Nationwide

Designed to support deployments where traditional infrastructure falls short, Cloudastructure's powered enclosure gives customers greater flexibility across all verticals by eliminating the need for costly point-to-point connectivity. Purpose-built for wireless, hard-to-access environments, the enclosure enables rapid deployment of intelligent security without trenching or fiber runs. By combining intelligent hardware with real-time surveillance and proactive remote guarding, organizations can more effectively deter theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access while significantly reducing reliance on expensive, on-site security guards.

“This deployment illustrates how our customers are fundamentally rethinking security infrastructure,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure.“By removing traditional connectivity and access barriers, our powered enclosure enables customers to extend AI-powered surveillance and remote guarding to locations that were previously difficult or cost-prohibitive to secure. The multi-site rollout demonstrates our ability to rapidly scale remote monitoring, advanced security analytics, and remote guarding services nationwide, particularly across geographically distributed environments. Supported by our proven 98% deterrence rate, the solution delivers measurable risk reduction and operational confidence, reinforcing Cloudastructure's position as a trusted, long-term partner in intelligent risk management.”

To learn more about Cloudastructure's Remote Video Surveillance Trailers & Enclosures visit: .

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

...

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...

