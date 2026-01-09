Chris Wayne-Wills Appointed Cluster General Manager Across Three UAE Properties

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In his expanded role as Cluster General Manager, Chris Wayne-Wills will oversee JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, and The Manor by JA, guiding performance, culture, and guest experience across the brand's diverse portfolio.

Dubai, UAE January 2026: JA Resorts & Hotels has announced the appointment of Chris Wayne-Wills as Cluster General Manager for JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, and JA The Manor Hotel. Moving from his position as General Manager at JA Ocean View Hotel, the expanded role sees the brand increase its experienced, people-first leadership across its UAE portfolio. Bringing together three distinct properties under one vision, the appointment marks a pivotal step in strengthening operational standards and elevating the guest experience across the brand.

In this role, Chris will oversee three distinct properties, including the vibrant beachfront energy of JBR, the rustic charm of Dubai's only mountain resort, and the contemporary comfort of a business-focused urban hotel. This appointment is a clear indication of JA's efforts to nurture strong, consistent leadership that champions both operational excellence and nurturing hospitality.

As Cluster General Manager, Chris will be responsible for driving overall performance across the three hotels, strengthening team culture, and ensuring a seamless guest journey aligned with JA Resorts & Hotels' values. His vision centres on creating meaningful, intuitive experiences rooted in their surroundings, while empowering teams to deliver genuine, heartfelt service. With a strong belief that time is the greatest luxury, his focus will be on refining every touchpoint to allow guests to fully connect, unwind, and feel at home across all three unique destinations.

With over 30 years of experience in hospitality leadership, both in the UAE and internationally, Chris brings a deep understanding of multi-property operations, transformation, and long-term growth. His career has been shaped by leading complex portfolios, guiding hotels through periods of change, and building resilient teams capable of adapting to evolving guest expectations, all while maintaining a strong sense of identity and purpose.

A recognised industry figure, Chris is known for his people-first approach and calm leadership style. An ICF-certified Executive Performance Coach, he is deeply passionate about mentoring and developing talent, believing that the strength of a hotel lies in the individuals behind it. His leadership philosophy is rooted in humility, approachability, and shared success, with a firm belief that achievements are only meaningful when earned collectively.

Commenting on the appointment, Ralph Porciani, CEO of JA Resorts & Hotels, said,

“Chris's expanded role is a natural progression and a recognition of the impact he has already made within the JA family. His ability to lead with authenticity, inspire teams, and combine strong commercial judgement with operational rigour and genuine care for people makes him ideally suited to oversee these three distinctive properties. As we continue to evolve as a brand, leaders like Chris play a vital role in safeguarding our legacy while shaping our future.”

Chris Wayne-Wills added,“It is an incredible honour to take on this role and to continue my journey with JA Resorts & Hotels. Each of these properties has its own story, character, and sense of place, and my focus is on honouring that individuality while creating a consistent culture of warmth, excellence, and teamwork. At the heart of everything we do are our people, and together we will continue to create experiences that feel personal, memorable, and truly reflective of JA's spirit of hospitality.”

Bringing the three properties under Chris' remit will continue to strengthen the brand's UAE portfolio with thoughtful leadership that balances individuality and cohesion, which is sure to resonate with both returning and first-time guests.

ABOUT JA RESORTS & HOTELS:A heritage UAE brand with roots dating back to 1981, JA Resorts & Hotels is built on a legacy of nurturing hospitality and creating thoughtful experiences. Named after the original Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, the group's portfolio spans nine distinctive properties across the UAE, Indian Ocean, and Scotland - each with their own character, yet united by a shared spirit of generosity, authenticity, and care.

In the UAE, guests can choose from a collection of meaningful stays, including the beachfront JA Beach Hotel, the spacious all-suite JA Palm Tree Court, and the contemporary lifestyle-led JA Lake View Hotel, all located along the peaceful shores of Jebel Ali Beach. Over on the lively Jumeirah Beach Residence promenade, JA Ocean View Hotel offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf paired with a vibrant coastal energy. For a change of pace, JA Hatta Fort Hotel provides a mountain escape rooted in nature and discovery, while The Manor by JA in Al Furjan offers a modern business stay designed for comfort and convenience.

In the Indian Ocean, JA Manafaru offers barefoot luxury in the pristine natural Haa Alifu Atoll at the northern tip of the Maldives, a place where nature and Maldivian culture are deeply woven into every stay.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, a grand 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde near Glasgow, blends heritage architecture with modern comforts. Nearby, JA The Bruntsfield in Edinburgh offers townhouse charm and warm hospitality just steps from the city's iconic landmarks.

Adding to its experience portfolio, JA Resorts & Hotels will soon launch the JA Sports & Shooting Club, a new destination for recreation and performance, opening later this year.

JA Resorts & Hotels is also a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) which is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and over 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 34 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7billion in member hotel revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.