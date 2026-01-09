K'taka Stripping, Assault Case: BJP Delegation Visits Victim's House, Demands Judicial Inquiry

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, Jan 9 (IANS) A BJP delegation on Friday visited the residence of the party worker who was allegedly stripped and assaulted by police in Karnataka's Hubballi, following a complaint by a Congress councillor over a dispute arising out of the voter revision exercise, and assured the family members of justice.

The party also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The delegation, led by R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, along with the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MLC Bharati Shetty, visited the residence of the victim woman.

Later, addressing the media, R. Ashoka stated that the incident of a woman being stripped in Hubballi has become national news, and people want to know the truth behind it.

Ashoka questioned claims that the woman had removed her clothes on her own.

"If that was the case, were the police sleeping? When 40 policemen were present, the police van belonged to you, the driver was yours, and law and order were under your control, why couldn't you prevent it?" he questioned.

Ashoka alleged that "the police personnel behaved like Dushasana, assaulted the woman and stripped her."

He demanded a thorough investigation and objected to the State Women's Commission's statement from Bengaluru claiming that nothing had happened.

He pointed out that the National Commission for Women had issued a notice in the case.

Questioning the large police presence to arrest the woman worker, he asked, "Did it take 40 people to take one person into custody? Under whose pressure was this done? On whose instructions?"

He also demanded the immediate suspension of the police inspector concerned and all those present in the police van until the inquiry is completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said a councillor had lodged a complaint seeking the arrest of BJP worker Sujatha Handi.

"What exactly happened when the inspector took several people along for the arrest should be investigated and revealed by the police," he said.

Narayanaswamy further claimed that a video currently circulating was recorded three to four years ago when the Congress councillor and Sujatha Handi were together.

"This video clearly exposes the Congress party's character. From now on, Congress workers should be extremely cautious with their party leaders. They make you commit mistakes, record videos, and use them for blackmail. When you leave the party or oppose them, the videos are made public," he alleged.

He warned Congress workers to remain alert, alleging that Congress leaders engage in blackmail by holding videos of their own party workers.