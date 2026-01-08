Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Induced Heavy Rain Alert Issued Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Las Month cyclone Ditwa, in the Bay of Bengal, was a big disappointment for Tamil Nadu. Coastal areas, including Chennai, didn't get the expected rain. However, it caused heavy rainfall, significant damage in Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu has seen no rain for weeks, with cold mornings and hot days. Despite a few showers in the Western Ghats, consistent rain is absent, leaving people hoping for relief.

A new cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal. A deep depression is centered near 6.3°N and 84.0°E. The IMD says it will intensify and cross Sri Lanka's coast tomorrow.

This deep depression is about 250 km from Pottuvil, Sri Lanka, and 860 km from Chennai. It's also near Hambantota, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, and Karaikal, per the weather dept.

Last month's Cyclone Titwa disappointed Tamil Nadu but hit Sri Lanka hard. This new storm is also heading for Sri Lanka, and its impact on Chennai's rain remains to be seen.