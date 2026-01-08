Iktos Enters Strategic €1B+ Multi-Target AI Partnership With Servier To Advance Drug Discovery In Oncology And Neurology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Iktos, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics applied to drug discovery, today announced a landmark multi-target collaboration agreement with Servier, an international independent pharmaceutical company governed by a foundation, leveraging Iktos' AI-orchestrated discovery platform to accelerate the design and optimization of novel small-molecule therapeutics across several therapeutic areas, including oncology and neurology.

The multi-year agreement, with a total potential deal value that could exceed €1 billion, including upfront, research funding, and milestone payments, will combine Iktos' advanced AI-enabled molecular design technologies with Servier's scientific, translational, and clinical development expertise. Under the terms of the collaboration, Iktos will apply its generative AI and AI-orchestrated robotics platform to design, synthesize, and optimize small molecules for multiple undisclosed targets. Servier will evaluate the compounds under proprietary biological assays and oversee the preclinical and clinical development of selected programs.

“This partnership with Iktos underscores our commitment to innovative approaches in small-molecule drug discovery as part of our R&D activities. We look forward to working with Iktos' teams to deepen target understanding and improve candidate quality to develop therapeutic candidates more efficiently for the benefit of patients across the world,” said Christophe Thurieau, Executive Director of Research Institute and Global Head of External Research, Servier.

“We are proud to enter into this landmark strategic collaboration with Servier, a global group with deep scientific excellence and an ambitious long-term vision for therapeutic innovation,” said Yann Gaston-Mathé, Co-founder and CEO of Iktos.“By combining our AI-orchestrated discovery capabilities with Servier's expertise across oncology, neurology, and translational science, we aim to accelerate the discovery of innovative small-molecule therapeutics with the potential to bring meaningful benefits to patients worldwide.”

About Iktos

Founded in 2016, Iktos is a global leader in artificial intelligence and robotics for drug discovery. Its generative AI technology designs molecules in silico, optimized to meet all the success criteria of a discovery project. Through software and strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, Iktos combines AI-driven molecular design with robotic synthesis and biological testing to accelerate drug discovery. With over 60 successful projects to date, Iktos is also advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates in oncology, obesity and metabolism, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company completed a €15.5M Series A financing round in 2023, co-led by M Ventures and Debiopharm Innovation, with participation from Omnes Capital. In 2024, Iktos acquired Synsight, strengthening its platform with cutting-edge cellular imaging and high-content biological screening capabilities. In 2025, Iktos was awarded a €2.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator, with potential follow-on funding of €5M, to advance its integrated AI and robotics platform.

