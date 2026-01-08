403
Australia calls on citizens to leave Iran immediately
(MENAFN) Australia issued an urgent advisory on Wednesday calling on its citizens to depart Iran immediately, citing escalating unrest across the country. The warning comes amid continued nationwide protests that authorities say could worsen without warning.
“Do not travel to Iran. If you're in Iran, you should leave as soon as possible,” the government said, pointing to “ongoing violent nationwide protests that may further escalate without notice.”
Citizens were also advised to stay away from demonstrations and large public gatherings and to comply with guidance issued by local authorities. Officials further cautioned that “Australians, including dual nationals, are at a high risk of being detained.”
“The security situation is volatile. If you remain in Iran despite our advice, you’re responsible for your own safety,” the statement added, noting that embassy operations have been suspended.
Separately, another government also issued a warning to its nationals, advising against travel to Iran under current conditions. “In view of recent developments,” citizens were urged to avoid non-essential travel until further notice, while those already in the country were told to “exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news.”
Iran has witnessed widespread protests in recent weeks, driven by worsening economic conditions and the sharp decline of the national currency. The unrest has been accompanied by violent incidents in multiple cities, with reports indicating several fatalities, including both demonstrators and members of the security forces.
