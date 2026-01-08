Suzuki Motorcycle India Rolls Out 10 Millionth Unit From Gurugram Plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the Indian two-wheeler arm of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, has achieved a major manufacturing milestone with the roll-out of its 10 millionth two-wheeler from its Gurugram facility, marking two decades of operations in the country. While the company took 14 years to reach its first 5 million units in 2020, the next 5 million units were produced in just six years. The celebratory vehicle was the Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition, underscoring the central role played by the Access brand in the company's success.

Future Expansion and Customer Focus

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, said the achievement was driven by sustained customer trust and strong partnerships across the value chain. "By expanding our product portfolio, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and focusing on quality and reliability, we have steadily scaled our operations in India. Going ahead, we are further expanding our production capacity, strengthening our sales and service network, and deepening customer experience through engaging activities across the country." He added that the company will continue to invest in production capacity, network expansion and customer engagement initiatives across the country.

Suzuki Access: The Core of Success

At the centre of Suzuki Motorcycle India's growth story is the Suzuki Access, India's first 125cc scooter. Now in its third generation, the Access has evolved alongside changing customer needs and remains Suzuki Motorcycle India's highest-selling model.

Diverse Portfolio and Market Reach

Over the years, the company has also built a diverse portfolio that includes scooters such as the Burgman and Avenis, motorcycles from the Gixxer range and V-Strom SX, along with premium big bikes including the Hayabusa, GSX-8R and V-Strom 800 DE.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently operates through more than 1,200 sales and service touchpoints across India and exports made-in-India Suzuki two-wheelers to over 60 international markets.

Commitment to Sustainability and Future Growth

In line with Suzuki's sustainability roadmap, the company has introduced the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel, its first E85-compliant motorcycle, and announced its upcoming electric scooter, the Suzuki e-Access.

To support future demand and long-term growth, Suzuki Motorcycle India is developing a second manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana, which will further strengthen its production capabilities in India.

