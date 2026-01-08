Samsung Smashes Profit Record With $13.8B On Global Chip Supercycle

Samsung Electronics smashed its quarterly profit record as a global memory chip supercycle drove earnings to unprecedented levels during the final months of 2025. The technology giant projected its highest-ever quarterly operating profit on Thursday, buoyed by rising semiconductor prices and a shift in production capacity toward advanced components.

In its earnings guidance for the October-December period, according to a report by The Korea Herald, Samsung estimated an operating profit of 20 trillion won (USD 13.8 billion). This figure represents a 208.17 per cent increase from the previous year and surpasses the previous record of 17.5 trillion won (USD 12.04 billion) set in 2018. Revenue for the quarter is expected to rise 22.71 per cent year-on-year to 93 trillion won (USD 64.02 billion). These figures exceed market expectations and mark the largest quarterly operating profit ever posted by a Korean company.

Semiconductor Division Fuels Record Profits

The record performance stems largely from the company's memory semiconductor division. Market estimates suggest the device solutions division, which oversees chips, contributed between 16 trillion won (USD 11.01 billion) and 17 trillion won (USD 11.7 billion) to the quarterly operating profit. This surge follows a rapid rise in global memory prices as manufacturers shifted focus toward high-bandwidth memory for artificial intelligence. Supplies of general-purpose memory tightened as a result, pushing average selling prices for DRAM chips up by more than 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Performance Across Other Divisions

While the chip business led growth, the mobile experience division added approximately 2 trillion won (USD 1.38 billion) in operating profit. The display business and the automotive electronics unit, Harman, contributed an estimated 1 trillion won (USD 688 million) and 500 billion won (USD 344 million), respectively.

However, the television and home appliance division faced challenges, projecting an operating loss of approximately 100 billion won (USD 68.8 million) due to weak consumer demand and high competition.

Market Leadership and Strategic Outlook

As per the report, Samsung currently maintains the top position in the global NAND flash market and is narrowing the gap with rivals in the DRAM sector. The company also overhauled its high-bandwidth memory business, with expectations to increase its market share to 30 per cent this year.

Investor Confidence and Stock Performance

"Reflecting optimism surrounding the chip upcycle, Samsung shares hit a fresh 52-week high of 144,500 won during intraday trading. Shares had later eased to close at 138,000 won," the report said.

Samsung plans to release its finalized annual earnings and detailed divisional results on January 29.

