Kuwait Housing Min. Inaugurates Home Of A Lifetime 2026 Exhibition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari inaugurated on Thursday the "Home of a Lifetime 2026" exhibition held at the Kuwait International Fair (KIF) in Mishref area.
During his visit, he reviewed the most prominent existing projects and the development in services provided to citizens.
Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) said in a press statement that Minister Al-Meshari's participation in the exhibition reflects the interest in supporting events specializing in housing and those working in the fields of construction and urban development, considering them important platforms for learning about the latest technologies that contribute to improving the quality of housing and developing housing projects in a way that meets the aspirations of citizens.
It said that the exhibition showcased a number of advanced solutions in the fields of sustainable energy, water conservation and recycling, whether within the foundation's current projects or through what the participating companies presented, in line with the state's directions towards environmental sustainability and resource efficiency.
It pointed out that Al-Meshari praised these solutions for their positive impact on reducing consumption and enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure in housing cities.
It noted that during PAHW's participation in the exhibition, which continues until January 13, it is showcasing housing projects under construction, along with efforts to improve services provided to citizens and respond to their inquiries, reflecting its commitment to enhancing direct communication and clarifying the stages of work in various housing projects.
The statement added that this participation comes within the framework of its keenness to enhance communication with the concerned authorities and construction and development companies and to learn about the best modern practices in a way that contributes to developing the housing care system and raising the efficiency of housing projects. (end)
