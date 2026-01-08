$41.11 Bn Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$31.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$41.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Highlights:
- Markets Covered: Engine Blocks and Cylinder Heads, Transmission Cases, Suspension Components, Body Panels, and more. Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles. Applications: Powertrain, Vehicle Structures, Chassis and Suspension, E-Mobility Components. End Application: OEM, Aftermarket. Key Companies Mentioned: Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V., Ryobi Limited, GF Casting Solutions, along with other key players like Linamar Corporation and Aisin Corporation.
Companies Featured
- Nemak,S.A.B. de C.V. Ryobi Limited GF Casting Solutions Linamar Corporation Aisin Corporation CIE Automotive Martinrea International Inc. Endurance Technologies Ltd. Rockman Industries Aludyne Inc. (Shiloh Industries) KSM Castings Group GmbH Form Technologies Bocar Group Consolidated Metco Inc. Sandhar Technologies Sundaram Clayton Ltd Able Die Casting Modern Aluminum Castings Co. American Aluminum Casting Co. Buvo Castings MES Inc. (metal casting suppliers) Teksid / Teksid SPA Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Co. Stahl Specialty Company Alcast Technologies Fast-Rite International Inc. A&B Die Casting (A&B Aluminium) Gibbs Die Casting (GIBBS)
