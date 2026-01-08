$41.11 Bn Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The cast aluminum automotive parts market has experienced robust growth, with projections indicating continued expansion. From 2024 to 2025, the market is expected to grow from $29.29 billion to $31.27 billion at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, the integration of aluminum in engine components, and consumer preference for fuel-efficient cars. Emerging markets are expanding their automotive production, and the industry is witnessing a shift from steel to aluminum parts.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach $41.11 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The demand for electric vehicles, hybrid powertrains, and a focus on sustainability are key growth drivers. The trend towards modular vehicle architectures and the rise in aftermarket demand for aluminum parts further bolster market prospects. Innovations include eco-friendly casting, advancements in high-strength alloys, smart sensor integration, and robotics in casting and assembly processes.

The rise in electric and hybrid vehicle adoption significantly influences the market. This shift, supported by stringent emissions regulations, aligns with the global movement towards sustainable transportation. By reducing vehicle weight, aluminum parts enhance energy efficiency and performance, extending the range of electric vehicles. Notably, forecasts by the UK's Climate Change Committee predict that by 2040, electric vehicles will dominate UK roads.

Leading companies in the market are focused on advanced processes like closed-loop recycling to boost sustainability and reduce waste. For instance, Honda's new die casting technology recycles aluminum scrap efficiently, supporting the creation of high-quality parts with reduced costs and emissions. Similarly, Nemak's acquisition of GF Casting Solutions aims to expand their customer base and enhance expertise in aluminum and magnesium components, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable mobility.

Major industry players include Nemak, Ryobi Limited, GF Casting Solutions, Linamar Corporation, and others across regions such as North America, which was the largest market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific, projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers diverse applications of aluminum parts in engine blocks, transmission cases, and suspension components across vehicle types, catering to OEMs and the aftermarket sector in countries like the USA, China, and India.

The market's trajectory is significantly influenced by global trade relations, with the U.S. tariffs impact in 2025 causing cost increases in critical components, thereby affecting manufacturers' margins. To adapt, firms are leveraging local suppliers and predictive maintenance. The research report provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and industry opportunities, essential for navigating this dynamic market environment.

Key Attributes:

