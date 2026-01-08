Influencer Marketing Agency Hypeam Announces Strategic Expansion Into Scandinavian Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SIA Hypeam, a rapidly growing influencer marketing agency known for connecting brands with authentic digital voices, today announced its official expansion into the Scandinavian region. The agency is launching dedicated operations in Finland, Sweden, and Norway to help local and international brands navigate the Nordic creator economy.

Following a successful establishment in the Baltic market, Hypeam's move into Scandinavia represents a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. The expansion is driven by increasing demand from clients seeking cross-border marketing solutions and the natural economic synergy between the Baltic and Nordic regions.

"We are thrilled to bring Hypeam's expertise to Scandinavia," said Martins Sulcs, Co-founder of Hypeam. "The Nordic market is sophisticated and highly digital, but it also requires a nuanced approach to influencer relationships. Our goal is to provide brands with a seamless bridge into these markets, utilizing data-driven strategies that ensure high ROI and authentic audience engagement."

Hypeam specializes in full-service influencer marketing, ranging from strategy development and creator discovery to campaign management and analytics. By entering the Scandinavian market, the agency aims to support two main client groups: Nordic brands looking to strengthen their local presence, and international companies aiming to break into the high-value markets of Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The agency has already begun onboarding creators and partners in the region. Brands interested in exploring opportunities in the Scandinavian market are invited to visit hypeam for more information.

About Hypeam: SIA Hypeam is a premier influencer marketing agency headquartered in Riga, Latvia. Founded by industry experts, the agency helps brands amplify their message through strategic partnerships with top-tier digital content creators. Hypeam focuses on transparency, data-driven results, and building genuine connections between brands and audiences across Northern Europe. For more information, please visit .