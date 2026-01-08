403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lenovo Reimagines the Device Experience in the AI Era with Visionary Proofs of Concept at CES 2026
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Legion Pro Rollable Concept
ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept
The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept is Lenovo’s bold reimagining of the laptop PC—extending screen real estate, expanding the user experience, and exceeding what was previously thought possible. The concept is one of the world’s first out-folding devices with a world-facing display and expanding user-facing screen. The bold design enables multitasking, collaboration, and personalization like never before.
Building from Lenovo’s legacy of cutting-edge PC designs, such as the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC, and the first of its kind ThinkBook™ Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI laptop, the concept device transforms from a compact 13.3" to a near 16" workspace, supporting on-the-go multitasking and adaptive workflows. Offering users over fifty percent more screen real estate without having to carry around a larger 16-inch notebook.
The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept’s Swipe to X touch gestures and voice controls enable users to easily launch apps or switch modes on command or with the stroke of a finger. The device’s transparent 180° Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 cover, jointly developed by Lenovo and Corning, ensures durability and showcases Lenovo's engineering prowess by displaying the intricate workings that power the rolling screen.
With AI-driven features like live translation, voice assistant, multi-modal, and lid-closed interactions, the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept unlocks new workflows for hybrid professionals, retail signage, and one-to-many user scenarios. The groundbreaking device isn’t just a PC—it’s a platform for delivering smarter outcomes: more efficient work, richer engagement, and future-ready innovation.
ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept
Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept
Project Kubit, Lenovo’s Personal AI Hub Concept, is a personal edge cloud device to support AI-enabled applications across the numerous PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart-home solutions in a consumer’s ecosystem. Housing two ThinkStation™ PGX compact AI workstations, powered by the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, behind a transparent touch-screen display, the hub harvests data across platforms for an individual to access new levels of analytics and AI-enabled applications to evolve with the user and provide high-performance personal AI computing experiences. Touch and voice-activated, the personal AI hub supports a powerful, personal AI experience based on the limitless wealth of interactions an individual has with their own technology every day and extends the frontiers of smarter technology for all.
Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept
AI at a Glance—Lenovo AI Glasses Concept
Lenovo’s AI Glasses Concept transforms how users interact with their surroundings and unifies their workflow, offering a blend of AI assistance, multimedia control, and multi-device integration.
Wirelessly tethered to a smart device, the AI glasses feature intuitive touch and voice controls, hands-free calling, a teleprompter for presentations and speaking engagements, and music playback. Users can stay connected to their personal technology without ever reaching for a phone or PC.
Powered by Lenovo Qira, the concept leverages AI capabilities from paired smartphones or PCs to deliver sub-millisecond live translation and intelligent image recognition—bringing instant understanding and context to what users see and hear. As users start their day, they can quickly get up to speed with the Catch Me Up feature, which displays a summary of their notifications across multiple devices.
Weighing just 45g, the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept merges comfort with cutting-edge design to deliver up to 8 hours of productivity and entertainment. The smart glasses embody a vision of seamless, AI-enhanced living, where technology works seamlessly with you, all day long.
Lenovo AI Glasses Concept
AI-Powered Display Concepts
The Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept is more than a display; it is an intelligent multi-device hub. In addition to connecting to your devices via cables, the 27-inch UHD display can auto-connect wirelessly to multiple personal devices, including a mobile phone, laptop, and tablet.
Users can easily cast content from their devices and enjoy efficient, multi-screen collaboration.
The intuitive display also features natural-language interaction with a smart assistant to access devices and applications via touch or voice command. Multi-tasking can be easier than ever, thanks to flexible window management and ‘drag and drop’ functionality.
Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept
The intelligence in Lenovo’s advanced display concepts extends from user productivity to well-being. The AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept can deliver real-time visual solutions tailored to diverse users. Designed as a multi-user display concept, the solution provides different experiences according to users’ profiles, time of day, and geographic location for circadian auto-adaptations to deliver personalized display brightness, color temperature, and real-time wellness monitoring based on posture, eye fatigue, and other factors. The AI-powered display concept provides the ultimate in comfort and well-being by understanding and attuning to every user’s needs.
AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept
Smart Accessories
The Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept is an adaptable and compact keyboard for users requiring a customized keyboard experience for different scenarios. From work to gaming, the smart keyboard rises to the occasion to put more power at your fingertips. The keyboard concept features adjustable stroke and optical actuation controls that change the required force for keystrokes so that users can toggle between keyboard settings for lightning-fast action in gaming and more controlled, accuracy-dependent work scenarios.
Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept
The Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept includes a keyboard and a mouse powered by next-level light-harvesting technology that operates as low as 50 lux. The solar-powered mouse delivers one of the industry’s first true no-charging operations using only everyday indoor light. Whether the user is a power-hungry road warrior or enjoys the clean aesthetic of a wireless workspace, the self-charging kit can offer a more convenient and sustainable accessories solution.
ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept
The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept is Lenovo’s bold reimagining of the laptop PC—extending screen real estate, expanding the user experience, and exceeding what was previously thought possible. The concept is one of the world’s first out-folding devices with a world-facing display and expanding user-facing screen. The bold design enables multitasking, collaboration, and personalization like never before.
Building from Lenovo’s legacy of cutting-edge PC designs, such as the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC, and the first of its kind ThinkBook™ Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI laptop, the concept device transforms from a compact 13.3" to a near 16" workspace, supporting on-the-go multitasking and adaptive workflows. Offering users over fifty percent more screen real estate without having to carry around a larger 16-inch notebook.
The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept’s Swipe to X touch gestures and voice controls enable users to easily launch apps or switch modes on command or with the stroke of a finger. The device’s transparent 180° Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 cover, jointly developed by Lenovo and Corning, ensures durability and showcases Lenovo's engineering prowess by displaying the intricate workings that power the rolling screen.
With AI-driven features like live translation, voice assistant, multi-modal, and lid-closed interactions, the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept unlocks new workflows for hybrid professionals, retail signage, and one-to-many user scenarios. The groundbreaking device isn’t just a PC—it’s a platform for delivering smarter outcomes: more efficient work, richer engagement, and future-ready innovation.
ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept
Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept
Project Kubit, Lenovo’s Personal AI Hub Concept, is a personal edge cloud device to support AI-enabled applications across the numerous PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart-home solutions in a consumer’s ecosystem. Housing two ThinkStation™ PGX compact AI workstations, powered by the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, behind a transparent touch-screen display, the hub harvests data across platforms for an individual to access new levels of analytics and AI-enabled applications to evolve with the user and provide high-performance personal AI computing experiences. Touch and voice-activated, the personal AI hub supports a powerful, personal AI experience based on the limitless wealth of interactions an individual has with their own technology every day and extends the frontiers of smarter technology for all.
Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept
AI at a Glance—Lenovo AI Glasses Concept
Lenovo’s AI Glasses Concept transforms how users interact with their surroundings and unifies their workflow, offering a blend of AI assistance, multimedia control, and multi-device integration.
Wirelessly tethered to a smart device, the AI glasses feature intuitive touch and voice controls, hands-free calling, a teleprompter for presentations and speaking engagements, and music playback. Users can stay connected to their personal technology without ever reaching for a phone or PC.
Powered by Lenovo Qira, the concept leverages AI capabilities from paired smartphones or PCs to deliver sub-millisecond live translation and intelligent image recognition—bringing instant understanding and context to what users see and hear. As users start their day, they can quickly get up to speed with the Catch Me Up feature, which displays a summary of their notifications across multiple devices.
Weighing just 45g, the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept merges comfort with cutting-edge design to deliver up to 8 hours of productivity and entertainment. The smart glasses embody a vision of seamless, AI-enhanced living, where technology works seamlessly with you, all day long.
Lenovo AI Glasses Concept
AI-Powered Display Concepts
The Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept is more than a display; it is an intelligent multi-device hub. In addition to connecting to your devices via cables, the 27-inch UHD display can auto-connect wirelessly to multiple personal devices, including a mobile phone, laptop, and tablet.
Users can easily cast content from their devices and enjoy efficient, multi-screen collaboration.
The intuitive display also features natural-language interaction with a smart assistant to access devices and applications via touch or voice command. Multi-tasking can be easier than ever, thanks to flexible window management and ‘drag and drop’ functionality.
Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept
The intelligence in Lenovo’s advanced display concepts extends from user productivity to well-being. The AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept can deliver real-time visual solutions tailored to diverse users. Designed as a multi-user display concept, the solution provides different experiences according to users’ profiles, time of day, and geographic location for circadian auto-adaptations to deliver personalized display brightness, color temperature, and real-time wellness monitoring based on posture, eye fatigue, and other factors. The AI-powered display concept provides the ultimate in comfort and well-being by understanding and attuning to every user’s needs.
AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept
Smart Accessories
The Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept is an adaptable and compact keyboard for users requiring a customized keyboard experience for different scenarios. From work to gaming, the smart keyboard rises to the occasion to put more power at your fingertips. The keyboard concept features adjustable stroke and optical actuation controls that change the required force for keystrokes so that users can toggle between keyboard settings for lightning-fast action in gaming and more controlled, accuracy-dependent work scenarios.
Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept
The Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept includes a keyboard and a mouse powered by next-level light-harvesting technology that operates as low as 50 lux. The solar-powered mouse delivers one of the industry’s first true no-charging operations using only everyday indoor light. Whether the user is a power-hungry road warrior or enjoys the clean aesthetic of a wireless workspace, the self-charging kit can offer a more convenient and sustainable accessories solution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment