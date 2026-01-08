Rogers Launches Five-Year $50 Million National Program To Help Youth Balance Screen Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian teens spend 5.2 hours on their phone each day: 2.5x the recommended limitPartners with professional athletes to promote youth screen balance and healthier livingEncourages tweens and teens to make healthy digital habits a new year's resolution

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced Screen Break, a new, national program to help Canadian families address excessive screen use in youth.

“Connectivity brings us together and it connects us to the world around us, but excessive screen time is a real concern for our customers,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers.“Our customers want help managing screen time and Screen Break is our commitment to help young people build a healthier, balanced relationship with their screens.”

Excessive Screen Time Affects Physical & Mental Well-Being

A new Rogers study found that youth aged 11-17 spend 5.2 hours per day on their phones, far exceeding the two-hour recreational screen time limit set by the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS). The CPS has identified health concerns with excessive screen use:



Mental health: higher screen time can increase anxiety, depression, and social isolation

Physical health: excessive screen time can contribute to obesity and lower physical fitness Cognitive: higher screen time can hinder academic performance and development



While nine in 10 parents surveyed think youth spend too much time on their phones, only one in three youth think their screen time is a problem. Most parents and youth agree that companies like Rogers should help families manage screen time.

“We want to help tweens and teens continue to enjoy the amazing benefits of being connected while recognizing there are times to take a screen break,” said Staffieri.“Healthy digital habits and active living are integral to their physical and mental well-being. Through Screen Break, we plan to make a meaningful difference on this important issue.”

Helping Youth Develop Healthy Digital Habits

Rogers is investing $50 million over five years into four program pillars:

1. Parental Tools:



The MyRogers app helps parents manage mobile data usage for family members

Rogers Xfinity app helps parents set time limits, create downtime schedules, and monitor their kids' time on popular apps A new website provides resources and tips to help parents use apps, make decisions about technology for their kids, and talk to their kids about screen time use



2. Youth Programming:



A national in-school program will feature professional athletes engaging teens in real-life conversations around healthy screen use

Unplug and Play events will feature athletes hosting active living clinics throughout the year. The first event will happen in March Rogers will issue grants to up to four youth organizations to encourage active living. YMCA is the first national partner



“Physical activity gives teens a healthy alternative to excessive scrolling while helping them build skills, confidence, and community," said Lesley Davidson, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto.“When youth play and move, they spend less time on screens and more time growing – physically, mentally, and socially. One of the easiest ways to create screen balance is to give tweens and teens a place to play, learn, and have fun in person.”

3. Research & Partnerships



Rogers will commission an annual study to look at screen time use among youth Rogers is partnering with the Dais at Toronto Metropolitan University, a public policy and leadership think tank, to engage tweens and teens in building healthy digital habits in schools

"Screens are second nature to many young people, but balancing technology use is an ongoing skill for all of us," said André Côté, Executive Director, the Dais.“Rogers multi-pronged approach to supporting Canadian families will help bring attention to this important national conversation, open doors to meaningful education and skills building, and help researchers better understand the impacts of screen use in school and life.”

4. Education & Advocacy:



Rogers will work with its athletes and on-air talent to inspire teens to rethink their relationship with their screens through social media and advertising To launch the program, Rogers is partnering with George Springer, Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse to share their thoughts on screen time

“Just like we teach kids to play sports or ride a bike, we need to teach them when to put their phone down and get moving,” said George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays player.“I'd like teens to challenge themselves – start by putting away your phone for an hour and see how you feel without it. Balancing screen time takes practice.”

The study was commissioned by Rogers and was conducted in English and French using the Angus Reid Forum. It was conducted from October 30 through November 11, 2025, and included 1,213 parents of 11-17 year-olds with a smartphone and 503 11-17 year-olds who have a smartphone. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of n=1,213 parents and n=503 11-17 year-olds would carry margins of error of +/-2.8% (parents) and +/-4.4% (11-17 year-olds), 19 times out of 20.