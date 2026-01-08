Toxic Actor Yash Upcoming Movies: KGF 3 To Ramayana Check Full List Here

Yash's movie Toxic dropped on Thursday, and social media is buzzing with reactions. It's worth noting that Yash hasn't been in a movie for the past 4 years. His upcoming films are KGF 3 to Ramayana; slated for release in 2026 and 2027

South actor Yash is back in the limelight with his film Toxic. The movie's teaser was released on his birthday on Thursday. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. It's been 4 years since Yash's last movie, but he's set to appear in some amazing films in the near future. Let's find out about his upcoming movies...

After being away from the silver screen for about 4 years, Yash is set to make a big splash at the box office. His film Toxic is releasing first. The movie will hit theaters worldwide on March 19. It stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshaye Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in lead roles.

Both parts of Yash's film KGF created a huge storm at the box office. Now, work is underway on the third part. Director Prashanth Neel mentioned in an interview that the story is ready. It's being said that shooting could start this year.

Yash will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana Part 1. It's reported that he doesn't have a major role in the first part of the film. He is playing the role of Ravana. He is also a co-producer. The film will be released on Diwali 2026.

Yash is also a part of Ramayana Part 2. He will have a significant role in it. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol. This movie will be released on Diwali 2027.

According to reports, Yash has been offered a sci-fi film by director PS Mithran. It's said that Mithran has already prepared the script. For now, details about when the shooting will begin have not been revealed.