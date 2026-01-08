Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tajikistan And Germany Explore New Horizons For Cooperation

Tajikistan And Germany Explore New Horizons For Cooperation


2026-01-08 05:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 8. Tajikistan and Germany held a meeting dedicated to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Farrukh Hamralizoda, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, and York Schuegraf, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Tajikistan.

The two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on key areas of mutual interest, covering economic, cultural, and diplomatic domains.

Particular emphasis was placed on exploring opportunities for collaboration within regional and international organizations, alongside discussions on expanding partnerships and implementing joint initiatives.

Trend News Agency

