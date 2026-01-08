Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Set To Export Its Salyan Plant-Grown Snails To EU

2026-01-08 05:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8.​ Snails from the production facility of Azarifrog LLC in Azerbaijan's Salyan district will be exported to the European Union countries, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Trend.

The facility operating in the district's Shorsulu village has been registered for export to EU countries as a result of monitoring and assessment measures carried out by the AFSA.

Based on the data presented by the agency, the snail products of the facility have been included in the relevant list on the EU's TRACES (Trade Control and Expert System) electronic platform for export.

Thus, this facility has become the first producer in Azerbaijan to gain access to the EU market for snail products.

Earlier, exports of products such as leather, caviar, and frog legs to Europe had already been authorized.

Trend News Agency

