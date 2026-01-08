'Against The Law Of The Country': Maulana Khalid Rasheed On Bihar Jewellery Shops Banning Customers With Hijabs, Masks

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Jan 8 (IANS) Islamic Centre of India Chairman, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, on Thursday raised objections to Bihar jewellery shop owners' decision to deny entry to customers with covered faces, including those wearing hijabs and masks, saying that such a move is against the law of the country.

This is the first time such a measure has been implemented in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli said the issue primarily concerns the hijab, which he described as a religious attire for Muslim women.

"Everyone knows that the hijab is a religious practice for Muslim women. Practising one's religion is a constitutional and fundamental right granted to every citizen of our country, so no one has the authority to impose a ban on it," he said.

The cleric further pointed out that covering the head or face is not exclusive to Muslim women.

"Even today, a large number of non-Muslim women follow similar customs, such as wearing a ghoonghat in villages. These practices are part of our country's traditions and culture. If something is rooted in culture, no one has the right to impose a ban of any kind, even by law,” he added.

On the use of masks, Maulana Khalid Rasheed said that people wear masks primarily for safety reasons.

"Pollution levels are rising, and many people use masks to protect their health. Therefore, restricting entry on this basis is unjustified. In my view, such decisions are against the law of the country," he said.

On Tuesday, the All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIGJF) announced that customers whose faces are covered with hijabs, burqas, scarves, helmets, or similar items will not be allowed inside jewellery showrooms unless their faces are visible. Under the new rule, buyers will be permitted entry only after proper facial identification. The federation stated on Wednesday that Bihar is the first state in the country to implement such a statewide decision.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed also reacted to the recent demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Delhi's Turkman Gate area.

"We strongly condemn, in the harshest terms, the incident that occurred near Turkman Gate. We also condemn the difficulties faced by the people there, especially in such extreme cold, and everyone should be sensitive to the suffering of those affected."

He further emphasised the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution.

“In this context, keeping in mind the High Court's orders and the directives for their implementation, it would be best for all concerned parties to sit together and resolve the matter peacefully,” he told IANS.

Delhi Police have arrested six more people in connection with the violence that erupted during the municipal corporation's demolition drive near the mosque in the Turkman Gate area. With these arrests, the total number of people held in the case has risen to 11.