UAE Down Qatar In AFC U23 Asian Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: United Arab Emirates emerged 2-0 winners against Qatar to get their AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 campaign off to a fine start yesterday.

The result means UAE join Japan as the early pacesetters in Group B with the latter having beaten Syria 5-0 in an earlier match.

Junior Ndiaye's threat brought about UAE's opener in the 21st minute when the forward's strike from outside the box bounced off Ghulais, with the rebound smashed into the bottom corner by Al Memari. A sweeping move in the 37th minute doubled UAE's lead, Richard Akonnor exchanging passes with Al Memari to glide into space on the left with his cutback then swept home by Ndiaye.

UAE will next face Japan while Qatar take on Syria with both matches to be played on Saturday.