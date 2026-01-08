Scaffolding Industry Report 2025: Infrastructure Projects, Urbanization, And Smart City Initiatives Fuel Demand - Long-Term Forecast To 2029 And 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$59.63 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$75.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope:
- Markets Covered: Supported Scaffolds, Suspended Scaffolds, Pump Jack Scaffolding, Wooden and Bamboo Scaffolding, Rolling Scaffolding, and more. Materials: Aluminum, Steel, Wood, and others. End-Users: Construction, Infrastructure Development, Oil and Gas, Shipbuilding, Energy, and more.
Companies Featured
- BrandSafway Inc. Altrad Co. Kaefer GmbH Co. KG PERI SE Layher Inc. Waco Kwikform Ltd. ADTO Group Corp. Ulma Construction Srl KHK Scaffolding & Formwork LTD. LLC Stepup Scaffold Ltd. TRAD Group GKR Scaffolding Ltd. Universal Manufacturing Corp. AFIX Group G.B.M. Building Equipments S.r.l. MJ-Gerust GmbH Kennison Forest Products Inc. Wellmade British Scaffolding Ltd. Cliff Scaffolding Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Scaffolding Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment