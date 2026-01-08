FPT Named Sitecore's First Global Partner Under Global Elite Reseller Program

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global IT Corporation FPT announced its appointment as the inaugural Global Elite Reseller under a new initiative from Sitecore that expands upon its successful Global Reseller Program. The Global Elite Reseller Program follows the launch of SitecoreAI, the next-generation digital experience platform that puts artificial intelligence at the center of marketing, unifying content, data, and personalization in one composable platform so organizations can reach, engage, and serve their audience across digital channels.

Under the agreement, FPT will hold exclusive reseller rights in Vietnam and non-exclusive rights across select markets in Asia and the Middle East, taking SitecoreAI to market and showing how it helps teams plan, create, and optimize digital experiences using AI as customer expectations and behaviors continue to change. The three-year appointment recognizes FPT's leadership in Sitecore's partner ecosystem.

SitecoreAI helps marketing and digital teams turn ideas into consistent, relevant experiences by giving them a shared foundation to manage content, understand what resonates with audiences, and improve performance over time. The expansion of the program complements Sitecore's direct, alliance, and distributor models, creating a partner-first ecosystem that combines global innovation with strong local market knowledge, as well as local delivery and accountability.

As a Global Elite Reseller, FPT will advise, implement, and support Digital Customer Experience solutions for enterprise customers across its authorized markets, delivering the full spectrum of SaaS capabilities within SitecoreAI spanning content management, digital asset management, conversion optimization, and AI-powered experience orchestration through Agentic Studio. Sitecore will support FPT through regional channel sales and presales collaboration, partner enablement initiatives, and technical and commercial training aligned with the Global Reseller tier, enabling faster implementation and improved time to value through trusted local expertise.

“For more than a decade, FPT and Sitecore have united to deliver world-class digital solutions. Today, we are deepening our strategic partnership to democratize AI-powered digital experiences on a global scale,” said Nguyen Khai Hoan, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, FPT Corporation.“By combining Sitecore's innovation with FPT's delivery excellence, we empower our clients to adopt AI with confidence, accelerate their digital roadmaps, and thrive in an experience-driven economy.”

“As brand discovery and digital experience are transformed in the era of AI, marketers and digital leaders are asking a practical question: Do we have a platform that helps our teams turn ideas into consistent, trusted experiences at speed? Experiences that feel authentic and personal, but executed on a global scale,” said Dave Tilbury, Chief Operating Officer at Sitecore.“SitecoreAI is seeing strong adoption because it gives marketers a single system where content, data, personalization, and agentic workflows work together to drive real progress. The Global Elite Reseller Program, starting with FPT in Vietnam, is how we take that proven approach into growth markets with partners who know how to execute locally.”

The expanded agreement builds on FPT and Sitecore's long-standing collaboration since 2015, as well as a shared commitment to making AI-driven digital experience capabilities more accessible worldwide. As a Sitecore Platinum Partner in Asia-Pacific, FPT has pivoted as a pioneer in the implementation and modernization of core platforms such as XM Cloud in Asia and OrderCloud, while developing industry accelerators, including FPT ON.E, an AI-enabled e-commerce solution built on Sitecore OrderCloud that helps enterprises reduce time-to-market and implementation complexity.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit .

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel - websites, apps, social, and beyond. By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at sitecore.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink